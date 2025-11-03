Dark War Survival hero tier list
| Dark War: Survival
Want to progress quickly through the game, but don't know which heroes you should deploy to make your job easier? Our Dark War Survival tier list will share a little bit of information about each hero, who you should have on your team, and how you can easily upgrade the ones you have to turn them into fighting machines.
Of course, when you want to battle in the end-game stages, you need to have some powerful heroes. Those are not always easy to come by, since you need to get them from the gacha. Most of the time, the gacha will only get you purple heroes at most, but some of them are not that bad.
Getting the most useful heroes in the gameTo get the best heroes (and do it quickly), there is no easy way. You can get Guy from your first top-up pack for about $1. If you want to dedicate some time and resources to playing this game, this pack is truly worth it. Guy is an S-tier hero and is by far the easiest of them all to obtain.
I recommend considering this option if you want to put together a strong team with minimal effort. He fits into most teams and deals really good damage, while also being fairly tanky.
How many heroes are there in the game?Right now, there are more than 20 heroes. Out of them, only a couple are S-tier, while the rest are A-tier and below.
Dark War Survival hero tier listCheck out how each of these heroes ranks on the following pages - you will also learn what makes them viable, so you will know exactly who to pick based on what your base needs the most (I'm talking about the Passive skill of the heroes).
S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S tier
- Guy (The main reason Guy is at the top of the Dark War Survival hero tier list, aside from his kit being fairly decent, is the fact that you are guaranteed to get him if you're willing to spend $1. He has decent damage, and his Progression skill will never leave your residents hungry.)
- Corleone (Corleone is similar to Megan, except he helps Research - he is good, but Megan is ever so slightly better)
- Megan (Megan is the best hero in the game - she grants free construction +20 minutes on top of reduced resource cost, but she is also able to deal a lot of damage by default)
- Catherine & Rex (She is amazing damage-wise, and her progression skill is also notable - she grants increased food yields from radar, grants more free tasks, and you will also get five radar events for free every day)
- Quinn (She is the hands-down best hero for PvP and Alliance Duel. She has an exclusive talent that gives her additional ATK, DEF and Troop Capacity, hence her ranking so highly)
- Catherine (She is the only S-tier A-rank hero since she grants increased construction speed, which is one of the best traits for any hero to have)
- Katrina (Offers sustained DPS in extended fights.)
- Darian (Great at maximizing damage from troop skills and active hero skills)
- Lan(Best for teams that rely on absorbing damage and punishing the enemy's attacks.)
2
A tier
- Evans (He is quite situational - he is good for providing free Gear every day, but otherwise his kit is pretty dull for an S-rank)
- Scarlett (She grants Riders additional ATK%, which makes her infinitely better than some of the other heroes that only grant DEF)
- Kylie (She is similar to Scarlett, except she grants ATK to the Shooters, which is even better)
- Andre (Andre's able to increase the Research Speed based on his star rating, and he also grants Shooter heroes additional DEF. This can be really good regardless of team)
- Eddie (He provides additional DEF from his Talent for Rider heroes, which can be great if you have plenty of Riders)
3
B tier
- Victor (He only grants buffs when fighting monsters, which is okay, but not outstanding)
- Barnett (He has increased training speed, but he also grants Fighters additional % DEF. That can be good if they already have high flat DEF, which is why Eddie is better)
- Cecilia (She boosts the Shooter heroes' capacity, which is good, but not outstanding - hence being in B tier)
- Farhad (He is only average, has the same stats as some of the default A-tier heroes you get)
- Liz (Boosts Healing Speed, but also has decent damage. She's not outstanding in terms of damage, though)
4
C tier
- Selena
- Bob
- Willow
- Musashimaru
- Ruby
- Joe
The very bottom of the Dark War Survival hero tier list has characters that are average at best. You will get them for free from the tutorial, but also from the gacha. I recommend only using them until you get some of the other heroes, because they aren't that strong in the long run.
