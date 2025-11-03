- Version: 1.250.620

Want to progress quickly through the game, but don't know which heroes you should deploy to make your job easier? Our Dark War Survival tier list will share a little bit of information about each hero, who you should have on your team, and how you can easily upgrade the ones you have to turn them into fighting machines.

Of course, when you want to battle in the end-game stages, you need to have some powerful heroes. Those are not always easy to come by, since you need to get them from the gacha. Most of the time, the gacha will only get you purple heroes at most, but some of them are not that bad.

Getting the most useful heroes in the game

To get the best heroes (and do it quickly), there is no easy way. You can get Guy from your first top-up pack for about $1. If you want to dedicate some time and resources to playing this game, this pack is truly worth it. Guy is an S-tier hero and is by far the easiest of them all to obtain.

I recommend considering this option if you want to put together a strong team with minimal effort. He fits into most teams and deals really good damage, while also being fairly tanky.

How many heroes are there in the game?

Did you know we have a Crystal of Atlan classes tier list? We also have an Athena Blood Twins tier list, as we love gacha games as much as you do!

Dark War Survival hero tier list

Right now, there are more than 20 heroes. Out of them, only a couple are S-tier, while the rest are A-tier and below.Check out how each of these heroes ranks on the following pages - you will also learn what makes them viable, so you will know exactly who to pick based on what your base needs the most (I'm talking about the Passive skill of the heroes).Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.