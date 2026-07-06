Nine Crowns of Faenord offers a slightly janky, but promising mobile RPG

Nine Crowns of Faenord offers an ambitious 3D, single-player RPG experience

Lead your own warband, conquer castles and battle evil

A little janky, but with plenty of heart, future updates are also promised

If there's one thing to be said about mobile, it's that we're seeing an increasing pressure for games to be perfect. Or at the very least look perfect. And it's a shame because I think there's room for games with a lot of heart, if slightly janky gameplay, which incidentally is where Nine Crowns of Faenord comes in.

Nine Crowns of Faenord is a new, fully 3D single-player RPG available for iOS and Android, with some particularly ambitious gameplay. You'll be able to lead a warband of soldiers, conquer castles and establish your own domain. Graphically speaking, it's a bit basic, but clearly has a lot of effort behind it.

Nine crowns, no waiting

Now, I don't want it to seem as if I'm giving Nine Crowns unequivocal praise; the graphics definitely need some work, and the animations are... stiff at the best of times. But for what's obviously made by a small team, there's an impressive amount of ambition here.

What's more, the developers behind Nine Crowns have also stated they plan to support the game through further updates in the future. And at a time when solid, self-contained single-player RPGs can seem to be in short supply, that's good news.

So, is it worth a go? I'd reckon so if you're looking for a Mount & Blade-style experience with an ambitious fantasy world to explore. And if nothing else, the game is free-to-try, so you won't need to drop any cash on it, unless you find yourself wanting to unlock the full experience of Nine Crowns of Faenord.

And if you want to see some other great new RPGs on mobile, why not take a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android? Be that worlds of fantasy or science-fiction, there are plenty of ways to escape the boredom of modern life in the palm of your hand.