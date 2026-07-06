Fish them All! challenges you to lay waste to the ocean in this kooky aquatic collectathon

Fish Them All! is a fast-paced collectathon where you work to acquire over 10 million fish

Head out onto your boat, engage in quick 30-60 second levels and try to meet that goal

Use mad modifiers and upgrades to increase your catches to ridiculous levels

If I had a nickel for every game we covered today about reaching one million of a certain object by using rapidly increasing upgrades and modifiers, I'd have two nickels. And yes, Fish Them All! is just as out there as the other example of the genre, Fortune Mill, if not even moreso.

In Fish Them All!, your goal is to catch, well, 10 million fish. A seemingly impossible number at first (again, if I had a nickel...) that quickly becomes much more feasible as you collect various upgrades and new gubbins to help you towards your goal. I mean, I guess complete ecological collapse is a small price to pay...

Oh my Fish Christ, they're all gone

Fish Them All! is intended to be free-to-play and will launch on July 20th for iOS and Android. It's mainly aimed at being a short experience, so presumably it will reflect that in the speed and pace of its gameplay.

Certainly, if this is the type of game we're going to see a little more often, then I'm not opposed. Fish Them All! has a wacky enough premise and seemingly quite exciting gameplay, alongside that pseudo-metagame of upgrades and new abilities, I reckon, will make it quite engaging.

And, as you've probably come to expect, I quite like those retro pixel graphics. It seems as if Fish Them All! will be a great way to pass the time, and especially appealing to the Balatro-like fans who want to see those massive modifiers rise. Just don't expect it to appeal if you're a sealife lover.

If you're looking for other great new releases on mobile but don't know where to start, then why not take the legwork out of it and check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for some of our favourite picks this year?