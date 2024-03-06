Dark Slayer is a new-ish RPG coming to iOS this month

Dark Slayer is a retro-inspired side-scrolling RPG

The game has flown under the radar somewhat but we spotted it earlier this week

It's set to release on March 14th

Dark Slayer is a new RPG coming to iOS this month that has seemingly flown under the radar for many people. Not least because it shares a name with an even bigger RPG that's already been released. But by the looks of things, if this new game offers what it says on the tin it could be worth a quick gander. According to the iOS listing it's set to release March 14th, so we won't need to wait long to find out.

Judging by what we can see so far, Dark Slayer promises to be a classical RPG without many of the extraneous side-quests that hamper some of the other examples of the genre on mobile. It also promises a variety of difficulty levels, accessible controls and of course some pretty decent-looking art and graphics with plenty of flashy action sequences.

So, is it a sleeper hit or an adequate time-waster? Well, you'll have to decide for yourself when it releases later this month.

Interestingly, one thing we found when looking into the game is that this may in fact be a rerelease. By all accounts it shares the same gameplay and title as the much older Dark Slayer Ex, which released rather quietly way back in 2013. Of course, Dark Slayer Ex has long since gone the way of the DoDo, but if by some chance it's being re-released then it may be worth checking out to see what's changed - if anything.

Or it could be another game wearing its skin, sometimes it can be hard to tell, but as far as we know, Dark Slayer Ex was received fairly well when it first released. However whether or not the new developers (or dev singular?) are doing so fair and square could be up to chance.

So, buyer beware? Maybe. But if you're looking for RPGs that we know are good, why not check out some of our top lists? Our top 25 RPGs for iOS are carefully curated so you know that you're getting something good.