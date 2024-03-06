Use your pictures to make a game with Downpour

Create a game or website in minutes.

You’ll soon be able to make your own games and website on your mobile device with the upcoming app Downpour. Developed by V Buckenham, Downpour is inspired by various indie game creation tools such as Twine and Bitsby.

According to the app's developer, anyone can make a game with Downpour. You don’t need to know a hint of code to create games. Instead, you'll connect your images to build an interactive tale. Once you complete your game, you can share it on the app and let other users try it out. Furthermore, you can download and share your games on websites like itch.io and Neocities.

With this new app, you can make a game or website in just minutes. Add your own photos or drawings to create unique pages, then link them together to create a simple game. You don't even need to sign up for an account before you start making games. However, you will need one if you want to share your creations with other players.

The app’s solo developer was inspired by how Myspace and Geocities let users customize their page with fonts, colours and stickers to make it their own. Buckenham was also inspired by his own attempts to develop small games using photos and hand-drawn art and how tedious it was importing said art into the engine.

You will be able to follow your friends and favourite creators on Downpour, so you never miss one of their games. The app is designed to allow for easy editing of past projects.

The app is free to download but will include an optional monthly subscription fee of $4.99 for certain features, including the ability to link to external websites. Downpour will soon be available via the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit the official website.