Hungry Horrors hits early access on PC ahead of its upcoming mobile launch

Stay hungry

Hungry Horrors has hit early access on Steam

Planned for mobile too, Hungry Horrors sees you attempting to feed beasties before they snack on you

Take on iconic creatures from British and Irish folklore with the help of classic culinary oddities

One of our constant traditions is closely watching new, upcoming releases that are set to arrive on mobile at some point. And while it may seem counter-intuitive it does let us get a feel for how these new releases will work. Releases such as the distinctive, novel deckbuilder Hungry Horrors!

Hungry Horrors, which has just arrived in early access on PC, is definitely a one-to-watch from our position. Combining British and Irish folklore with our 'distinct' brand of culinary culture, Hungry Horrors sees you attempting to feed all manner of beasties before they decide to snack on you instead.

That means you'll be facing down everything from the headless Dullahan to Queen Mab, while feeding them delicacies such as Welsh Rarebit and Stargazey Pie. But it's far from as simple as just finding their preferred snacks, as you'll also need to make up so-called taste chains and cater to their cravings as you go.

Order up!

As far as deckbuilders go, Hungry Horrors has that most important element to make it stand out, which is a novel concept. Visually speaking it's very appealing, and the strange designs of the folkloric creatures is sure to be interesting both to students of British mythology and those looking on from outside.

For the moment, Hungry Horrors is only available on PC, although if you want to try it early you'll find developer Clumsy Bear Studio have secured a number of bundle deals with other indie hits in similar genres. For the moment we can only look on jealously and wait for when our appetite for Hungry Horrors on mobile is satiated.

