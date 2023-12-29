DanMachi - Memoria Freese is permanently shutting down early next year

DanMachi - Memoria Freese, WFS Inc’s smash hit RPG for Android and iOS inspired by the wildly popular anime “Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?”, has been around for nearly half a decade now. Unfortunately, after so many years of service, it is finally time to bid farewell to the game as service comes to an end in February next year.

DanMachi - Memoria Freese was the first localized mobile RPG based on the series as DanMachi - Battle Chronicle only launched recently. The DanMachi Light Novel was sold over 12 million times and the game received lots of love too. However, the sunset news was randomly dropped on Twitter stating that the US, EU, TW, and KR versions will end on February 28th, 2024, at 10:00 pm PST.

The closure announcement already brought about a prohibition on the purchase of in-app currency, Paid Iris. New subscriptions and renewals for Premium Subscription Services have also been stopped, with some end dates being readjusted. Once the game finally closes on the 28th, refunds for Paid Iris will be initiated.

Do note that refunds will be given to only those players who request it. Only the Paid Iris balance will be refunded, and any currency used to buy items cannot be returned. Another thing to keep in mind is that the title must be updated to version 15.3.0 to make the request and the app must not be uninstalled.

Players who were subscribed to Syr’s Daily Lunch Box Set or Hostess of Fertility Full Course can claim rewards over the next month or until their subscription elapses. No renewals will take place now and those that are currently holding Prism Bond Shards will be compensated. Finally, any Memoria Aether deficit will be covered by the developers to fully upgrade Memoria for the last three months.

DanMachi - Memoria Freese will terminate services on February 28th, 2024.