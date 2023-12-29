Solve the shrimp shortage in the Blue Archive Special Summer Mission

Recruit new students Miyu, Miyako and Saki.

Blue Archive is launching a new event story, Special Summer Mission! RABBIT Squad and the Mystery of the Missing Shrimp. The new story follows RABBIT Squad as they investigate a shrimp shortage. You can partake in the new event story, which features new squad members Miyu (Swimsuit), Miyako (Swimsuit), and Saki (Swimsuit), through January 9th.

Blue Archive is a mobile RPG in which you play as Sensei, a teacher tasked with saving the academy city of Kivitos from a criminal threat. As Sensei, you'll guide students and even recruit some of them to fight by your side.

As the RABBIT Squad investigates an unexpected shrimp shortage, they'll journey to Yatoura Village, where they'll encounter strange legends. Joining the game is RABBIT Squad member Miyu (Swimsuit), an Explosive-type Special Student whose Ex-skill deals a fixed amount of critical damage to enemies in a straight line proportional to her ATK. You can recruit Miyu by playing through the event story.

Also being introduced is RABBIT Squad member Miyako (Swimsuit). Miyako is a Piercing-type Striker who utilizes a submachine gun in combat. With her ex-skill, you can reduce an enemy's critical damage resistance or critical damage by 50 seconds. Finally, Saki (Swimsuit) is an Explosive-type Striker. As an SRT Special Academy student, Saki’s ex-skill lets you decrease an enemy’s defence, attack and critical resistance for 50 seconds.

In addition to the new students, the new story event also introduces the Summer Secret Mission! Capture a RABBIT. A story about the RABBIT Squad will be released each day through December 30th. These stories will be available through January 9th, and by hitting the Snap button on the event page, you can gain rewards like Frozen Shrimp and a 10-Recruitment Ticket.

You can also play the new minigame, Climbing High! SRT-Style Bouldering, through February 19th. Climb to high ground with RABBIT Squad to earn a variety of rewards. Blue Archive is available via Google Play and the App Store. To keep up with the game’s latest news, follow Blue Archive on Facebook, Discord, or Twitter or check out the game’s official webpage.