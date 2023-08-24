DanMachi Battle Chronicle is out now on iOS and Android, with a guaranteed UR Gacha Ticket and more

KLab Inc. has announced the official launch of DanMachi Battle Chronicle (or DanChro), a new battle action game that's set in the "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?" or DanMachi franchise. Players can now expect to score awesome in-game goodies during the launch, such as a guaranteed UR Gacha Ticket and Selas for 20 pulls for players all over the world.

In DanChro, you can look forward to diving into iconic battles from the DanMachi universe as well as immersing yourself in the narrative of the series with 3D visuals. You can also expect an engaging Battle system with Adventurers, Assists, and Scene Cards.

The game also features a battle royale mode "Magic Stone Scramble", as well as the autoplay "Battle Arena". You can nab a UR Guaranteed Gacha Ticket once you complete the Beginner Missions, plus plenty of login bonuses to celebrate the launch such as 3,000 Selas. And finally, you can stay tuned to the "DanChro News - Release Celebration Live Stream" on August 27th featuring Haruka Chisuga and Shizuka Ishigami for more surprises.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading DanMachi Battle Chronicle on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info on the title, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.