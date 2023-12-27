DanMachi Battle Chronicle takes players on a new adventure in the Following the Sword Princess’ Footsteps event

Aiming Inc. has released a new update for the battle action RPG "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Battle Chronicle" (DanChro), which lets players participate in the Following the Sword Princess’ Footsteps. It sees Bell and Lefiya witness Ais embark on an attacking adventure. As players enter uncharted territory, cooperation will be key to survival.

The event is already live in DanChro and players will be granted 3,000 Selas, equivalent to 10 consecutive Gacha pulls just for logging into the game. It revolves around Ais Wallenstein, the Sword Princess. She is a first-class adventurer who reminds everyone of a goddess in labyrinth city, Orario.

Lefiya and Bell are in awe of her, and happen to find Ais while she is having a meeting with a mysterious middle-aged adventurer in the dungeon. Given how much they admire her, it was a no-brainer that the duo would follow the Sword Princess deeper into the dungeon.

Both the adventurers are donning new threads as they enter the dungeon. Bell will be seen sporting black combat attire while Lefiya will be in a black mage costume. Realis-Pursuing White Rabbit: Bell Cranel has techniques and special moves that boost damage by consuming Realis charges. A Fairy Heart’s Desire: Lefiya Viridis can heal, raise Water attribute damage and grant Realis to allies.

Players can get their hands on these new characters only for a limited time, so it’s best to act quickly. Don’t forget to take a look at both their special episodes as well. Other events include a 1-draw Gacha that offers up to 160 free pulls and a login bonus with UR character Gacha tickets.

Begin participating in the Sword Princess event by downloading DanMachi: Battle Chronicle now on your preferred link below.