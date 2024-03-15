DanChro: Battle Chronicle continues half-anniversary celebration with after-campaign

DanChro: Battle Chronicle's half-anniversary continues

With new log-in rewards, minigames and more

The game is based on the hit anime and manga series of the same name

"s it Wrong to Pick up Girls in a Dungeon?: Battle Chronicle's half-anniversary celebration is set to continue with an after-campaign. This includes a log-in bonus of 3000 Selas, a halving of Stamina cost for playing through the main story, exclusive missions that let you earn After-party Medals - which can be exchanged for upgrade items - and more.

The event also includes an exclusive minigame, Escape From Belit Babil, which is a side-scrolling runner. Depending on how far you make it, you'll also get a special serial code that'll grant you 20 Gacha tickets and 500,000 valis, depending on the distance travelled.

While it's not exactly my cup of tea, it's interesting to see games like DanChro continued the transition of many anime games from 2D to 3D. It used to be that when these series were adapted into mobile games, the best you might hope for is a relatively simple RPG. However, nowadays with games like DanChro, Bleach Brave Souls and more, full-fledged 3D is becoming more and more the standard. Naturally, that means popularity, and celebrations like this which if nothing else are helpful to those players who are f2p.

Is it Wrong to Pick up Girls in a Dungeon?: Battle Chronicle is based on the series of the same name and is pretty much what it says on the tin. It follows the story of a young man called Bell whose quest to explore the Dungeon to impress girls ends up with him encountering a literal goddess by the name of Hestia.

If you're just getting into Danchro: Battle Chronicle, why not check out what's happened so far with the previous half-anniversary celebrations?

