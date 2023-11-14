DanMachi Battle Chronicle adds King: Ottarl and Goddess of Beauty: Freya in All-Comers Championship Decider Match event

Aiming Inc. has announced a new update for the battle action RPG "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Battle Chronicle" (DanChro), letting players join in on the limited-time event “All-Comers Championship Decider Match”. In particular, you can look forward to welcoming King: Ottarl and Goddess of Beauty: Freya to the fray, along with an original narrative that covers an epic sumo wrestling festival held by the “Ganesha Familia” in Orario.

The new limited-time event within DanChro will run until December 5th, and will put upgrade materials and Selas up for grabs from the exclusive login bonus event. All you have to do is check in a certain number of times daily to score these in-game goodies.

As for the new characters, King: Ottarl can offer you a useful boon in combat with his Special Move that can provide status debuff resistance, while Goddess of Beauty: Freya can cast an inflicted Earth damage reduction effect onto her foes. She can also heal your units, making for a valuable Assist character to add to your team.

As for the new characters, King: Ottarl can offer you a useful boon in combat with his Special Move that can provide status debuff resistance, while Goddess of Beauty: Freya can cast an inflicted Earth damage reduction effect onto her foes. She can also heal your units, making for a valuable Assist character to add to your team.