DanMachi Battle Chronicle celebrates half-anniversary with limited-edition UR Hestia, up to 60 consecutive summons and more

DanMachi Battle Chronicle is giving away up to 60 consecutive draws during its half-anniversary update

The Gacha Rerelease lets you pull previous limited-edition characters

A special Scene Card contest is available on Discord

Aiming Inc. is celebrating the half-anniversary of "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Battle Chronicle" (DanChro), letting players score up to 60 consecutive draws from the summons pool along with five major campaigns. The Half-Year Anniversary Commemorative will also include plenty of login bonuses you can score simply by checking in during the event period.

In particular, you can score a limited-edition UR Hestia, plenty of Selas, and Exchange Tickets for Scene Cards. You can also look forward to the Gacha Rerelease, where you can nab limited-time characters that were offered even way back from October 31st last year. As for UR Bundle of Cheer: Hestia, you can add her to your roster and Awaken her to the max by clearing all the Exclusive Missions on offer.

The latest update also adds a special Scene Card contest via the game's official Discord channel, with the winning submission to be incorporated into the game. Ten Gacha Tickets and Upgrade Items will be up for grabs as well with a special game-linked campaign. Other events include the Festive Night of Cherry Blossoms event, which you can read all about in greater detail from the Facebook page.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading DanChro on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.