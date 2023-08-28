DanMachi Battle Chronicle ascends to number one ranking on the App Store and Google Play four days after launch

It has been less than a week since KLab Inc launched the highly anticipated title, DanMachi Battle Chronicle on mobile, and the game has already seen staggering success. Within four days of release, DanChro is already at the top of the App Store and Google Play pages and it’s time to celebrate.

DanMachi Battle Chronicle is hosting a limited-time event called Haruhime’s Adventure in-game right now. It follows her journey of growing and becoming stronger while being overlooked by Mikoto. In addition, a rate-up event for the new Fox Spirit: Sanjouno Haruhime is also being held. She is a support-type character that buffs all teammates with her special move.

The studio is also collaborating with various streamers who will take players through DanChro’s gameplay over the span of a week. The members include five from Hololive Japan (Shirakami Fubuki, Oozora Subaru, Shirogane Noel, Omaru Polka and Takane Lui), one from Hololive Indonesia (Anya Melfissa), and another from Hololive English (Hakos Baelz).

They will begin hosting their streams on August 31st. Players can get their hands on gifts that add up to 10 consecutive Gacha pulls as commemoration rewards. Plus, Magic Scrambles will also be held, which sees real-time battles with up to eight players. There’s a chance that players may end up taking on some of the streamers during the event as well.

If you haven’t heard about the game yet, DanChro is an action RPG inspired by the popular anime series, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? It takes place in Labyrinth City Orario where players take on the role of Bell Cranel, as he fights alongside the rest of the Hestia Familia in a retelling of the incidents of the show.

Interested players can download DanMachi Battle Chronicle now for free by clicking on their preferred link below.