Upcoming

DanMachi: Battle Chronicle announces Korean version as pre-registration continues

DanMachi: Battle Chronicle announces Korean version as pre-registration continues
By Tanish Botadkar
|
iOS + Android
| DanMachi Battle Chronicle

A couple of months ago, Aiming Inc. announced its next entry for mobile and PC, based on the popular anime series, DanMachi, otherwise known as Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Titled DanMachi: Battle Chronicle, the game is a gacha RPG that will feature iconic characters from the show. It is set to release next month, with pre-registrations currently open.

This isn’t the franchise’s first rodeo into the gaming space as DanMachi – Memoria Freese has been out for years and still receives updates regularly. The anime itself has done pretty well and now players across 81 different countries will be able to enjoy the action in English, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and now Korean as well.

DanMachi: Battle Chronicle takes fans back to Labyrinth City Orario, where they step into the shoes of Bell and his Familia and embark on a fascinating journey. Other beloved characters including Hestia, Ais, and Ryu also make their returns as gorgeous 3D avatars that are fully voiced in Japanese.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

In terms of the story, the game essentially chronicles the events of the anime, giving fans a chance to be in the midst of this epic tale instead of watching it from the sidelines. Of course, some new scenes will be sprinkled here and there, including game-exclusive cutscenes and some shots from different perspectives as well.

Why not also check out this list of the top JRPGs to play on iOS right now?

Like most titles from this genre, DanChro sees players build teams based on characters belonging to various categories like Adventurers, Assisters, and Scene Cards. These, combined with loads of customization and a real-time action system offer a thrilling gameplay experience to players.

DanMachi: Battle Chronicle is set to release on Android and iOS on August 24th. Pre-registration can be done through either of the links below, with multiple rewards for up for grabs.

DanMachi Battle Chronicle icon
Download now!
DanMachi Battle Chronicle
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Tanish Botadkar
Tanish Botadkar
Instagram LinkedIn
Tanish is a freelance writer who's an absolute Marvel nerd. If he's not writing, he's probably rewatching anything related to Marvel so that he can spam his friends with theories. And if not that, he can be found gaming on his trusty PS4. While gaming is a passion for him, he also loves science and hopes to become a neuroscientist one day.