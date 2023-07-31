DanMachi Battle Chronicle, the new action RPG adaptation of the popular anime series, sets a global release date for later this year

Danmachi Battle Chronicle, the new mobile RPG adaptation of the anime series by the same name, has finally revealed a release date a few months after being announced. Come August 24th of this year, all players in any location will be able to try out this action RPG based on one of the most successful anime series in recent memory!

Danmachi, otherwise known as Is It Wrong To Try and Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, and yes it is called that, is one of the more popular fantasy anime series to hit the market recently. Needless to say, Battle Chronicle is hoping to emulate the experience of the anime but into a playable action role-playing experience right in our pockets!

Interested in more action with a side of RPG mechanics? Check out our Top 10 aRPGs for Android!

Let’s talk about combat first. The actual gameplay seems to be pretty easily understood if you’ve played other action role-playing titles. A prime example of what you’ll probably be able to expect here is something like Punishing Grey Raven, with full 3D movement within each stage and the ability to swap between three separate characters while in combat encounters. This will make it easy to mix and match all of your character’s abilities, stringing together some sick combos that look flashy and awesome.

Story-wise, it’s easy to sum up too. This mobile game is a direct adaptation of the anime series, so fans of the manga or the TV show itself will be able to understand the story right off the bat. Still, even for newcomers, this is great news since you’ll be able to pick up every bit of the tale all while being able to participate in some excellent action combat.

Whether you're a fan of the genre or a fan of the anime, this is pretty much guaranteed to please you either way, so why not pre-register over at either of the links below?