Bleach: Brave Souls is giving away a PlayStation 5 and official merch on top of in-game goodies in latest update

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| Bleach: Brave Souls

KLab Inc. has announced a new update for Bleach: Brave Souls, letting players get their hands on a 5-Star Thousand-Year Blood War Character absolutely free. Titled "Thousand-Year Blood War Summons: Desolation", the latest in-game event will run until August 12th and will put Thousand-Year Blood War 2023 versions of Shigekuni Genryusai Yamamoto, Yachiru Unohana, and Chojiro Tadaoki Sasakibe up for grabs in the gacha pool.

In particular, the latest update for Bleach: Brave Souls will also run the Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons: Round 2 event for a free guaranteed 5-star hero. Plus, you can join in on all the festivities of the 8th anniversary that's still currently underway, with the 8th Anniversary and Thousand-Year Blood War Campaign: Round 2 Login Bonuses that will reward you with awesome in-game goodies simply by logging into the game throughout the duration of the event.

Additionally, you can also look forward to the "8th Anniversary Orders: Round 2", the "8th Anniversary Orders: Round 3", the "New Epic Raid: Mayuri Kurotsuchi", and the "Event Quest: Unforgettable Thunder" to boot.

Finally, you can take part in the ongoing Twitter campaign where you can earn points for a gift raffle that will reward lucky winners with a PlayStation 5 or cool Brave Souls Thousand-Year Blood War swag.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the updates for yourself, you can do so by downloading Bleach: Brave Souls on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes as well.

