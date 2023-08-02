DanMachi Battle Chronicle has just hit 500,000 pre-registrations

A few months ago, Aiming Inc. kicked off pre-registrations for their upcoming mobile game, DanMachi Battle Chronicle. It is based on the popular anime series, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? In this short while, the title has managed to rake in over 500,000 pre-registrations, and there’s some more time before launch to hit greater milestones for more rewards.

Pre-registrations for DanMachi Battle Chronicle are in full swing and players will already be earning an Assist Guaranteed Gacha Ticket as well as 1,000 Selas for hitting the first two milestones. Now that the 500,000 has been achieved as well, players will receive another 1,000 Selas. That number can become 3,000 Selas if 750,000 pre-registrations are achieved before launch.

With this, in-person promotions have also begun in Ximending, a popular tourist spot in Taiwan. The region features a number of large LEDs, billboards, and flags, all of which have been populated by posters of DanMachi. They will remain there throughout the month, so fans going to Taiwan should definitely not miss out on it.

If you haven’t heard about the game, DanMachi Battle Chronicle takes place in Labyrinth City Orario, where players assume the role of Bell. Together with his Familia, the group embarks on a thrilling journey that follows the events of the anime series. Other fan-favourite characters like Hestia, Ais, and Ryu will also return as fully-voiced 3D avatars.

Gameplay wise the battles feature simple attacking and dodging mechanics, with special moves inspired by those seen in the show. Teams consist of three major categories, Adventurers, Assisters, and Scene Cards, which must be used strategically by players in order to maximise their potential.

DanMachi Battle Chronicle is set to release on August 24th. Interested players can pre-register for the game by clicking on their preferred link below.