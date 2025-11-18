Pokémon Go will see the debut of Dynamax Lugia later this month

Master of the birds

Dynamax Lugia to debut on Nov 29th

Will be part of 5-star Max Battles

Extra rewards and bonuses also available

Lugia doesn’t just land in Pokémon Go this time; it arrives the way only a Legendary can, filling the sky with that familiar silver silhouette as it makes its long-awaited Dynamax debut. The Dynamax Lugia Max Battle Weekend runs from November 29th to 30th, allowing you to feel the rhythm of the whole world shift a bit as one of the series’ most iconic protectors takes over five-star Max Battles.

This event leans heavily into particle collection, and the bonuses make the grind feel more like momentum than homework. Max Particle limits jump up to 1,600, Power Spots refresh faster, and the boost to Particle gains is big enough that you’ll notice it almost immediately.

Once you’ve cleared your Nearby menu each day, the 1/4 adventuring distance kicks in, making those extra steps toward your next Dynamax battle feel far less intimidating. And with a chance of a Shiny Lugia to appear, you’d best be walking all day.

Free Timed Research also rolls out ahead of the weekend, starting November 25th, and it’s worth setting aside the time. The tasks lead you straight to a Dynamax Gastly encounter, a useful partner if you’re aiming to round out a Lugia counter team without overhauling your whole roster.

You’ll also pick up Gastly Candy and extra Max Particles along the way, which makes the whole branch feel pleasantly practical. Just keep an eye on the deadline because everything wraps up on November 30th at 9:00 pm local time.

For anyone prepping in advance, the Pokémon Go Web Store is offering a Max Battle Boost Box with a Max Mushroom and seven Max Particle Packs to help push your team over the edge.

And if you're looking for a head start, check out this month’s updated list of Pokémon Go codes. And if you’re planning your weekend, here’s the full Pokémon Go raid schedule to help map out your Dynamax runs.