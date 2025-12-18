Dadish 4 hits storefronts today with Junior's big outing to save their father

Today, Junior!

Dadish 4 has hit storefronts on iOS and Android

It sees DJ take centre stage to rescue his Pa

50 levels of fast-paced retro fun await you

If I had to make a choice for what I'd dub our mascot of a series, it'd have to be Dadish. While I've never personally played it, behind the scenes here at Pocket Gamer towers, it's a major staff favourite. And that's why I'm sure they, and many of you, will be excited to see Dadish 4 finally hit storefronts!

Dadish 4 continues the retro platforming action, only this time you're stepping into the shoes (roots...?) of none other than Dadish's son, DJ. Yes, I've no idea why this wasn't called Dadish Jr, but it sees you taking on the evil Home Owner's Association as DJ fights to free his father.

Dadish 4 features everything you've come to expect from the series, with snazzy retro pixel art and a full bopping soundtrack to nod along to. And you'll have plenty of time to enjoy both with over 50 levels to sink your teeth into.

Dadish Salad

The Dadish series has been nothing if not consistent, remaining mostly the same over its various iterations with incremental but noticeable improvements. Really, that's the most retro thing you can do in a series like this, not giving into massive upgrades or gimmicks that ruin the core experience.

This isn't exactly Pizza Tower, of course, and it's a much more family-friendly, softer and lighter experience than many of the more chaotic platformers in vogue at the moment. So will it stand the test of its predecessors and find a place in our list of the best mobile games of 2025? Only time will tell.

