Cut the Rope Daily marks the legendary franchise's return on mobile through Netflix gaming

ZeptoLab and Netflix have just brought a legendary franchise back to mobile with the release of Cut the Rope Daily. The simple physics-based adventure has been part of millions of people’s childhoods, and now a new generation gets to experience the thrill once again. Om Nom is hunting for candies again, and it's up to Netflix members to solve puzzles and satisfy their hunger.

Cut the Rope Daily was first revealed during Netflix’s Summer Games announcement last month. Well, the wait is finally over as Om Nom returns for a brand new adventure in the series’ next iteration. Gameplay largely remains the same as players must guide the character by making use of several objects and other mechanics.

What’s different is that a new puzzle releases at the same time for everyone, upping the challenge quotient this time. Collecting sweets isn’t the only objective this time either. Players must also collect 10 stars while on their journey. Scorning is done on the basis of both, the number of stars acquired, as well as the number of attempts taken to get there.

In addition, the game will take players to brand-new locations every month. Since we’re in the midst of summer right now, the first stop is a sunny beach. Each place will offer distinctive visuals that will surely immerse players in this vibrant world.

Another feature that Cut the Rope Daily introduces is a special calendar that tracks all of the players’ milestones. Customization options add another challenge as players can get their hands on exclusive items only by fulfilling certain criteria. For example, players can unlock unique outfits for Om Nom by maintaining win streaks.

Since the title is part of Netflix’s gaming service, it wouldn’t be fair if the beloved character didn’t make an appearance on the streaming side of things. Players can also enjoy three episodes of Om Nom stories that are now available on Netflix worldwide.

Feed Om Nom lots of sweets by downloading Cut the Rope Daily now for free.