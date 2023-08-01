Rytmos, the music-based puzzler, releases for Android following iOS launch in May

Following its release on iOS earlier this year and previously enjoying success on PC and Nintendo Switch, developer Flobby Club has released the music-infused puzzler Rytmos for Android. Given that our iOS community enjoyed their time with the game, it's great to see Android players can now get their hands on it.

So what's it all about? Rytmos aims to be a relaxing puzzler where you navigate a series of mazes across multiple planets. With each maze you complete, you will create music, adding a new layer to that specific planet's soundscape until you've successfully discovered the full composition.

Once completed, you unlock interactive instruments to record your own ditties to loop alongside a level's track. There's a good mixture of instruments, including everything from the electric guitar to the Kalimba. Check out the trailer below to sample the gameplay and Rytmos' soundtrack.

But if you'd prefer to solve more puzzles rather than hone your producing skills, you can zip off to another planet and start anew, with additional mechanics introduced as you progress to keep Rytmos interesting.

In terms of genre, Rytmos uses an eclectic mix, giving you a chance to enjoy music from countries you might not have considered before. One planet might use 8-bit music for some gaming nostalgia vibes, while another will introduce you to 1960s Ethiopian Jazz or Indonesian Gamelan.

So, not only do you get to kick back, relax and do some puzzles while listening to a varied soundtrack, but you might learn something too or discover your new favourite genre of music.

Rytmos is available now on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-try game with the option to purchase the full version for $4.99 or your local equivalent.

Looking for more puzzlers to play on the go? Here are some of the best available for iPhone and iPad