Seven Knights Re:BIRTH adds Trude and Ryan in its latest content update

New heroes, seasonal events, and a global PvP Arena

Trude and Ryan join the roster as new Legendary heroes

The update brings 200-day celebration rewards and Black Friday missions

Advanced Arena debuts as a global PvP mode

If you managed to snag the Pop Idol Yeonhee costume last week, you won’t have long to admire it as Seven Knights Re:BIRTH is already back with another hefty drop. Netmarble has rolled out a fresh update introducing two new Legendary heroes, a stack of seasonal events, and even a brand new PvP mode for anyone looking to test their strength on a global stage.

Joining this time are [Hunter of the Strong] Trude and [Demonic Sword of Justice] Ryan. Trude arrives as a fierce Celestial Guardian who believes the Valkyrie’s true essence is born in battle, and her kit reflects that attitude.

Ryan, meanwhile, comes armed with a demonic serpentine blade and fights from the shadows as part of the Luminous Revolutionaries, all while searching for his missing brother. Both land with fully featured, lore-rich introductions that tie neatly into Re:BIRTH’s world.

To help you pick them up, the Trude Rate Up Summon Event is now live, and naturally comes with a matching Trude Power-Up Event to reward anyone levelling her up. Ryan is available through the Righteous Master of the Demonic Sword event, which includes Pet Wish List Summon Vouchers and other progression goodies on the side.

As with most seasonal drops, this update arrives with plenty of extras. The 200 Days Celebration Check-In Event hands out a Celebration Ring Box, Pet Wish List Summon Vouchers, and other anniversary rewards. The Black Friday Event runs through December 11th and is built around mission clears, offering Hero Summon Vouchers, Pet Summon Vouchers, and other valuable items.

If PvP is more your speed, the newly added Advanced Arena is worth a look. It’s a global mode where players from all servers compete directly to determine the real top rankers. A matching Advanced Arena Challenge Event is also running, giving out items like a Legendary Hero Ticket II and more Wish List Vouchers.

If you’re jumping in, don’t forget to redeem the newest Seven Knights Re:BIRTH codes for more freebies!