Crush Them All tier list - The best heroes ranked

Best characters sorted top - down

Updated on October 2nd, 2026 - Version: 2.0.820

With so many heroes in the game, they can't all be great. As such, each of them lies under a specific tier, and we've determined that by judging their current effectiveness on the battlefield. So, by carefully considering all the factors, we bring you the latest Crush Them All tier list.

Crush Them All is a popular RPG where you go around and slay humongous bosses with your ultimate goal being to free the princess who is imprisoned in a dungeon (aren't they always?). It features hundreds of heroes to choose from and thousands of stages to play through.

How do we pick the best characters for our Crush Them All Tier List?

We'd suggest you take a look at our Wild Rift tier list and Mobile Legends tier list in case you are looking for the best champions in any of those games.

Initially, the game might seem like a common RPG, but the developers have done an excellent job of making it feel different. From guild raid battles to the usage of artifacts, there are plenty of ways to entertain yourself.

As we mentioned above, there are hundreds of heroes to choose from, with each one having different stats and attributes. You might get confused while selecting one.

Before we head into the tier list, make sure you understand the categories each hero falls into. This Crush Them All tier list is divided and arranged by assessing their Elements and Rarity.