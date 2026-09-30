Football Manager 27 announces release date and offers you a look at Match Day atmosphere

Football Manager 27 has been announced for a November 10th release

It will debut on mobile via Netflix and is set to be one of the most expansive yet

Alongside the release date, we got news of new pitch conditions and dynamic crowds

Football Manager 27 is promising to be the biggest and most expansive entry in the series thus far. After a stumbling block with the cancellation of FM 25 and the attempt to win back the crowd with FM 26, this latest iteration has a lot to prove. Now, we can confirm that Football Manager 27 is arriving on mobile via Netflix on November 10th.

To complement the release date announced, the latest dev diary also dives into changes to Football Manager 27 intended to elevate the Match Day experience. That means more dynamic fans who wave banners, dress in different clothing depending on the season and otherwise appear more like living, breathing people than simply NPCs.

Football Focus

Not only that, but Football Manager 27 is also set to overhaul both the weather system and add in time-of-day simulation. That means the sun will gradually move over the course of the match, and different seasons change the way that the pitch looks.

And finally, you can expect changes to how players look, with different hair movement and body types. Even pre-match cutscenes get a touch-up with the addition of dozens of new camera angles and combinations of them to really build the hype.

While it all may seem like simple touch-ups, I think that these additions make a real difference to immersing people in the world of Football Manager. Gone are the days when simple spreadsheet-style simulations could suffice, and now people want, and are seemingly going to get, something that feels like really seeing the entire footballing world recreated on their screen.

While Football Manager 27 may be one of the more anticipated launches coming to mobile soon, it's far from the only option if you want to enjoy the beautiful game on mobile. Check out our list of the best football games on iOS to see some of our choice picks we reckon you should play!