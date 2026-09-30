Minecraft Blast, the block-busting puzzler, hits Android in Malaysia as soft launch continues

Minecraft Blast, the upcoming puzzle spinoff of the hit survival crafting game, is on Android

Available in Malaysia, where the puzzler has been moving into soft launch, it's also on iOS

Minecraft Blast focuses on tile-matching puzzles with additional mechanics inspired by Minecraft

While it may be one of the most popular survival crafting games on the planet, Minecraft has had its ups and downs when it comes to spinoffs. But the latest to slowly roll out across mobile is Minecraft Blast, a very different take on the series that just hit Android in Malaysia.

You may remember Minecraft Blast first creeping onto mobile via iOS earlier this year, and now it's available on Android for the first time in select regions. Minecraft Blast looks to be a very straightforward, block-busting puzzler that has you matching specific tiles in order to clear the board.

Crafting a success story

Obviously that's more than a little unusual for Minecraft, but there are some elements here that'll be more familiar. You have a hub world to see your avatar roam around in, and you will be able to create pre-made structures to fill it as you progress through the game.

There's also plenty of signature elements drawn from Minecraft visible throughout the game, including creepers, villagers and other mobs. While it may not be as close as something like Minecraft Dungeons, there'll be plenty to enjoy if you're a longtime fan of Minecraft.

With King, the makers of Candy Crush, behind it and a name like Minecraft, I think that Minecraft Blast has a good shot of becoming a success. At the same time, for every successful spinoff such as Minecraft Dungeons, there have also been examples such as Minecraft Legends, which have fallen apart. Which category will Minecraft Blast fall into? I think we'll just have to wait and see.

Looking for other great games to play? Why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) and dig into our choice picks from across iOS and Android over the last nine months!