Bloons Blitz sees Ninja Kiwi take on the Vampire Survivors formula in new spinoff

Bloons Blitz is out now on mobile, a new Survivors-like take on the Bloons series

Dart your way through different bloons and unlock new monkeys to play as

Collect upgrades and defeat bosses in this roguelite twist on the tower defence series

While the Balatro-like genre is certainly proving especially popular with developers and players alike, the Survivors-like isn't slacking either. Now, Ninja Kiwi are joining the likes of Warhammer and My Hero Academia with their own take on the Vampire Survivors formula, in Bloons Blitz for iOS and Android!

If you're not familiar, Bloons is a tower defence series that sees you controlling monkeys armed with darts popping balloons. But just like the original, Bloons Blitz doesn't stay that simple for long, and you'll soon be recruiting new and ever-more ludicrous monkeys with equally out-there weapons to fight increasingly dangerous bloons.

Dart monkey

Aside from the Bloons theming, this is a very typical Survivors-like, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. You'll fight your way through each level before reaching a boss, and if you perish, you'll head back in on the next run with new roguelite upgrades to help you along.

I think what strikes me most is how quickly the Survivors formula was tweaked to introduce level progression and bosses. It certainly fits Bloons, which is well-known for its extremely difficult boss battles, and it also makes it a bit more approachable for casual fans compared to the often weirdly roundabout way you beat the 30-minute mark in Vampire Survivors.

Either way, I think that Bloons Blitz will prove to be a hit with fans, and for a surprise drop on a Wednesday it's a pretty damn good one as well. So jump in and give it a go on iOS and Android, and get popping!

And in the meantime, if you're looking for other great games to play on mobile, why not take a walk on the wild side and go Off the AppStore? This week, Will is digging into Step On It, a throwback to the cult classic racers of the past.