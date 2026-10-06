Crossy Road Rush turns the hit puzzle platformer into an Apple Arcade-exclusive endless runner

Crossy Road is coming to Apple Arcade with Hipster Whale's new spinoff Crossy Road Rush

It transforms the puzzle platformer into a full-on endless runner

Play through 50 handcrafted levels or daily survival mode in your personal challenge

Even compared to its spiritual predecessor, Frogger, Crossy Road has managed to turn into a bonafide hit for the folks at Hipster Whale. Now, the developer is bringing their latest spinoff to Apple Arcade with the upcoming launch of Crossy Road Rush, slated for November 5th!

Crossy Road Rush ditches the isometric style of the original, instead turning Crossy Road into a more traditional Subway Surfers-style endless runner. You'll dodge between obstacles, attempting to outrace your opponents while taking on ever-increasing hazards. All of this, rendered in the same low-poly style that suits players of all ages with its vibrant colours and wacky action.

Look both ways...

Crossy Road Rush comes complete with its own adventure mode that features 50 handcrafted levels, but also plenty of replay value with the inclusion of daily challenges in the form of survival mode, which lets you climb the global leaderboards as you race.

And of course, those of you who grew up with the original Crossy Road will also see the (re)appearance of your favourite cute critters in Crossy Road Rush. You can even jump into the action with friends and family using either local co-op or online multiplayer.

While it started off as a simple riff on Frogger and Flappy Bird, Crossy Road has managed to become its own beast entirely. And it's nice to see that this continues with different spinoffs. While I can't see Crossy Road Rush managing to outpace the likes of Subway Surfers anytime soon, for those of you who wanted to see their favourite characters in a new format, it'll be more than adequate.

If Crossy Road Rush seems like your kind of thing, but you don't have access to Apple Arcade, then don't fret! We've also collated a massive list of the best endless runner games for Android, so you too can put your reflexes and running abilities to the test no matter your platform.