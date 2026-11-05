Crossy Road Rush sees the hit Frogger-like go full endless runner, out now on Apple Arcade

Crossy Road Rush brings your favourite characters into the world of the endless runner

Available on Apple Arcade, it's Hipster Whale's first entry in the genre

Comes complete with 50 handmade levels, local and online multiplayer, and daily challenges!

Of all the games that take a concept that's already been done and turn it into a success, I think Crossy Road qualifies as one of the more successful. Hot off the back of Flappy Bird's success, Crossy Road Rush revamped the formula and combined it with Frogger to great effect. Now, however, developer Hipster Whale have gone in a whole new direction with Crossy Road Rush!

Available now on Apple Arcade, Crossy Road Rush turns the familiar Frogger-style runner into something more like Subway Surfers in terms of format. Rather than hopping over lanes and obstacles, you'll be rushing down the road yourself, dodging from side to side as your favourite Crossy Road characters.

Ahhh what a rush!

Crossy Road Rush features over 50 levels, as well as daily challenges for plenty of replay value. And, of course, it's coming to the already stacked catalogue of games available on Apple Arcade . It's also a new type of game for Hipster Whale themselves, with more focus on fast reflexes than timing and pacing.

Even more interesting, Crossy Road Rush also comes bundled with local co-op and online multiplayer! So, even if you manage to make it through all the available levels and easily overcome the daily challenges, you can take on friends and family too!

With Crossy Road Rush bringing the same colourful, blocky visuals of the original to Apple Arcade, not to mention new, fast-paced gameplay that'll challenge even endless runner veterans, I think it's well worth taking a look at if you're on Apple Arcade!

But in the meantime, if you play on Android or simply aren't privy to Apple Arcade's extensive library, don't fret. There's plenty of other options to play on our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far), which features choice picks from the last 11 months!