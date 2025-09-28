High Seas Hero codes (September 2025)

Mountains of diamonds, Halo Sensors, Hero's Marks, and other gifts await - all you have to do is redeem these active High Seas Hero codes.

Incremental games are fun, as long as you don't have to wait for ages to get your hands on specific items that will help you grow stronger. All you have to do is upgrade your ship while continuously fending off enemy waves. And well, with these codes, you don't have to wait at all to get stronger!

Below you can find a list of all the latest High Seas Hero codes that will grant you free Diamonds, Halo Sensors to summon weapons, and also some Hero's Marks that will get you some new heroes. After all, you will need them all if you plan on improving your ship and destroying all those who stand in your way.

Let's check them out.

Active High Seas Hero codes

SUMMEREVENT2025

VIP777 - 50 Diamonds, 5 Halo Sensors, 2 5m Universal Speedups

- 50 Diamonds, 5 Halo Sensors, 2 5m Universal Speedups VIP888 - 50 Diamonds, 5 Hero's Mark, 500 Coins

- 50 Diamonds, 5 Hero's Mark, 500 Coins EASTER2025 - 600 Diamonds

- 600 Diamonds a6xd90kq - 1 Nautical Challenge Pass, 1 Abyssal Pass

Expired

PDUEKVQ - expires September 10th

FISHINGEVENT0829

BVVKMXP

TLZHETS - expires August 13th

JVMLQHJ

IBGHEIK (Expires July 23rd)

KRRELEASE06 (expires July 24th) (Global only)

JPRELEASE06 (expires July 24th) (Japan only)

HSHXTMGOGO (Expires July 18th)

RCXRQCS - Weekly Code (expires July 16th)

KCAOJAS - Weekly Code

2YGAzMUi (expires July 2nd)

APPSTOREKR0625 (expires July 2nd)

CHILDRENSDAY2025

FATHERSDAY2025

2igRZHJz

2YRg0DQ9

2YDjPewS

a8RcU429

aQgWdcfg

aQxLi6wb

aQ6bzpV1

a6ZxvbFU

WORKERPOWER

APPSTORE0428

a6g7hd9V

a66wTvMz - rewards

APRILFOOLS777

azGZtgzJ

APRILFOOLS001

EIDMUBARAK

aix2aEPg

ai6XzCfD

aiyrJ2L4

SHENIANDAJI

aiZPCU7e

VALENTINE101

aitewAfF

NEWYEARD1

LADYSDAY0308

azZp7Zve

APPSTOREUS0315

azyBKtSz

HIGHSEASHEROGO

MIMI01021

HAPPYD2

aiDsigN9

ABBY01011

azt0WHNM

OUTLANDER777

HSHLAUNCH0109

HAPPYHSH777

How to redeem codes in High Seas Hero?

Step 1 : Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Go to Settings .

: Go to . Step 3 : Open the Redeem Code tab.

: Open the tab. Step 4: Type in one of the active codes, then hit Confirm.

To redeem the codes, just follow these steps:

The codes don't seem to be case-sensitive, but if you're certain that a code should be valid despite it not working for you for some reason, try typing it in with the appropriate case.

How to get more codes?

The latest High Seas Hero codes are usually released around major holidays, and they usually appear on the official Facebook page. We add them all here as soon as we find some new ones, so it's up to you to redeem them quickly (before they expire) and check this page regularly so you don't miss any.

