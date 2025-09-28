High Seas Hero codes (September 2025)
Mountains of diamonds, Halo Sensors, Hero's Marks, and other gifts await - all you have to do is redeem these active High Seas Hero codes.
High Seas Hero
Incremental games are fun, as long as you don't have to wait for ages to get your hands on specific items that will help you grow stronger. All you have to do is upgrade your ship while continuously fending off enemy waves. And well, with these codes, you don't have to wait at all to get stronger!
Below you can find a list of all the latest High Seas Hero codes that will grant you free Diamonds, Halo Sensors to summon weapons, and also some Hero's Marks that will get you some new heroes. After all, you will need them all if you plan on improving your ship and destroying all those who stand in your way.
Let's check them out.
Active High Seas Hero codes
- SUMMEREVENT2025
- VIP777 - 50 Diamonds, 5 Halo Sensors, 2 5m Universal Speedups
- VIP888 - 50 Diamonds, 5 Hero's Mark, 500 Coins
- EASTER2025 - 600 Diamonds
- a6xd90kq - 1 Nautical Challenge Pass, 1 Abyssal Pass
Expired
- PDUEKVQ - expires September 10th
- FISHINGEVENT0829
- BVVKMXP
- TLZHETS - expires August 13th
- JVMLQHJ
- IBGHEIK (Expires July 23rd)
- KRRELEASE06 (expires July 24th) (Global only)
- JPRELEASE06 (expires July 24th) (Japan only)
- HSHXTMGOGO (Expires July 18th)
- RCXRQCS - Weekly Code (expires July 16th)
- KCAOJAS - Weekly Code
- 2YGAzMUi (expires July 2nd)
- APPSTOREKR0625 (expires July 2nd)
- CHILDRENSDAY2025
- FATHERSDAY2025
- 2igRZHJz
- 2YRg0DQ9
- 2YDjPewS
- a8RcU429
- aQgWdcfg
- aQxLi6wb
- aQ6bzpV1
- a6ZxvbFU
- WORKERPOWER
- APPSTORE0428
- a6g7hd9V
- a66wTvMz - rewards
- APRILFOOLS777
- azGZtgzJ
- APRILFOOLS001
- EIDMUBARAK
- aix2aEPg
- ai6XzCfD
- aiyrJ2L4
- SHENIANDAJI
- aiZPCU7e
- VALENTINE101
- aitewAfF
- NEWYEARD1
- LADYSDAY0308
- azZp7Zve
- APPSTOREUS0315
- azyBKtSz
- HIGHSEASHEROGO
- MIMI01021
- HAPPYD2
- aiDsigN9
- ABBY01011
- azt0WHNM
- OUTLANDER777
- HSHLAUNCH0109
- HAPPYHSH777
How to redeem codes in High Seas Hero?To redeem the codes, just follow these steps:
- Step 1: Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Go to Settings.
- Step 3: Open the Redeem Code tab.
- Step 4: Type in one of the active codes, then hit Confirm.
The codes don't seem to be case-sensitive, but if you're certain that a code should be valid despite it not working for you for some reason, try typing it in with the appropriate case.
How to get more codes?The latest High Seas Hero codes are usually released around major holidays, and they usually appear on the official Facebook page. We add them all here as soon as we find some new ones, so it's up to you to redeem them quickly (before they expire) and check this page regularly so you don't miss any.
