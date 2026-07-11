Raid Rush redeem codes (July 2026)

You need to keep those pesky enemies out of your base? Well, grab free gems with the Raid Rush redeem codes that we have collected, and it will be a piece of cake.

In your casual tower defence, you don't have waves rushing your base down in the first two minutes, which is exactly what is happening in this game. Today, we're about to take things up a notch with these codes, so you can get your hands on some freebies that will help you (hopefully) keep your base alive for a little while longer.

You can claim free Gems and other useful items from these Raid Rush codes that will keep you defending your base for a while longer. Since you have to upgrade towers, get new ones, and manage your deck in such a way that no matter what boss appears, you will be able to defeat it, Gems are something you'll need every step of the way.

So, let's take a look at some Raid Rush codes!

Active Raid Rush redeem codes

RAID45K - rewards

rewards DFNDR4K - limited use

limited use THIRTKY - 300 Gems

300 Gems WLBEBACK - 200 Gems

200 Gems PKTGAMER - 200 Gems

- 200 Gems UUPSWALL - 150 Gems

Expired codes

HAPXMAS - 300 Gems (expires January 31st)

BIRTHDAY - rewards (expires November 30th)

DFNDR35 - 350 Gems (limited use)

RUSH25 - 250 Gems (limited uses)

XFATEX - 200 Gems (limited uses)

WUUP1KDF

RRTD3

MAXIMILE

BIRTHDAY

DFN2K

WVDGFUUG

GEMDAY

HAPPYGEM

GEMSDAY

DEFENDER

DFTB8KGT

How to redeem codes in Raid Rush?

Step 1 : Play until you unlock the code redemption process ( pass stage 2 or reach stage 2 past wave 30).

: Play until you unlock the code redemption process ( or reach stage 2 past wave 30). Step 2 : Open the Menu in the top right corner of the screen (three horizontal lines).

: Open the in the top right corner of the screen (three horizontal lines). Step 3 : Go to the Redeem option.

: Go to the option. Step 4: Type in your code, then hit the Redeem button.

To redeem the codes, all you have to do is follow these steps:

Redeem codes not working?

How to get more codes?

If your Raid Rush redeem code doesn't appear to be working, that's probably because it has reached its redemption limit. The developers usually release codes with a redemption limit (first 1000 or 2000 players, sometimes even as low as 100), so you must be among the first to redeem them.If you want to be the first to learn about the newly released codes, just save this page and check back often. We check the Raid Rush Discord server and add all the new codes as soon as they're out, so you will always be among the first players to learn about the new codes!

We have a lot more code lists for you! There are fresh Forsaken World 2 codes, Mini Heroes Magic Throne codes, or High Seas Hero codes that you can use for various gifts if you're a fan of similar games!