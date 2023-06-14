Crash Course Builder is a "Fall Guys meets Mario Kart" experience, coming to mobile in 2024

Wombat Brawler has announced Crash Course Builder, letting players dive into ridiculous ragdoll-esque physics within a rhythm racer in 2024. Coming to PC, consoles, and mobile early next year, the game offers players a "Fall Guys meets Mario Kart" experience as they crash through obstacle courses across the globe.

In Crash Course Builder, players can look forward to season-based content where they can expect new courses with each season. There will also be fresh obstacles to take on with friends and frenemies, as well as new karts to tinker around with and new characters joining the fray.

Of course, for players who are a little bit more inclined to handcraft their own masterpiece, the intuitive level builder offers an avenue for everyone to create their own obstacle courses. These can be uploaded on the online Crash Club, where other like-minded individuals from across the globe can play and rate these courses.

Then, all players really have to do is steer left and right to finish the obstacle course—that is, if they can make it through unscathed and in one piece. If that sounds like it's right up your alley, why not check out our list of the best racing games on Android?

There's no exact official release date at the moment, but for now, if you're keen on learning more about the game, you can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can also join the community of followers over on the official YouTube page, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals. At the moment, you can also add Crash Course Builder to your wishlist on Steam to make sure it's on your radar for when it officially launches.