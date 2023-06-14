Paper Trail launches new expanded demo on Steam ahead of Netflix launch in August

Newfangled Games has dropped a new playable demo for Paper Trail, the studio's upcoming top-down puzzle adventure. In particular, the expanded demo will offer players new worlds to dive into, as well as fresh characters to get to know and additional multi-language support. This adds 13 languages such as French, Italian, and German.

In Paper Trail, players can look forward to venturing out into the enchanted world of origami with Paige as she chases her dreams. Players will have to fold the world in order to navigate through secret paths, as well as explore new areas with tons of colourful characters along the way. If that sounds like it's right up your alley, why not check out our list of the best puzzle games on Android?

"We’re thrilled to have been featured in Future Game Show’s ‘Ones to Play’ segment,” says Founder of Newfangled Games, Henry Hoffman. “We’re also buzzing for players to get their hands on our latest demo! They’ll be able to meet new characters, explore unseen worlds and experience the game that we’ve been lovingly crafting for the past two years.”

There's no exact official release date at the moment, but suffice it to say that it will soon be in mobile gamers' hands via Netflix sometime in August. For now, if you're keen on learning more about the game, you can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals. At the moment, you can also add Paper Trail to your wishlist on Steam to make sure it's on your radar for when it officially launches.