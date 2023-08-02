Corporate Piranha lets you unleash your financial savvy on a digital board game, out now on iOS and Android

Corporate Piranha Entertainment has announced the official launch of Corporate Piranha, the studio's strategic digital board game for iOS and Android. Featuring randomised mechanics, the game let players unleash their financial prowess as they aim to dominate the market amid tricky taxation and unforgiving Bull and Bear markets.

As the name suggests, Corporate Piranha lets you manage your company's investments across a cutthroat industry, where you'll need to flex all of your problem-solving skills to stay afloat. You don't need to be well-versed in the ins and outs of the stock market to win - all you need is your strategic sense to handle your investments well, and plenty of risk and resource management savvy.

You can also put your skills to the test against other like-minded individuals across the globe. The multiple leaderboards can challenge you across global competitions - plus, there are also monthly challenges you can try your hand at to see if you've got what it takes to survive in this dog-eat-dog world.

"Our un-manipulated single-player, strategic digital board game is mathematically pure and based on probability - and business and stock market knowledge are not required to be able to experience the excitement of playing CORPORATE PIRANHA," says Chris Christou, Corporate Piranha Entertainment, Director of Operations.

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun and experiencing the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Corporate Piranha on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or visit the official website for more info as well.