Cooking Fever Duels is an online PvP spin-off of Cooking Fever, launching on December 14th

Nordcurrent Games has announced the upcoming launch of Cooking Fever Duels, letting players duke it out with others as they cook up a storm in the kitchen. Landing on iOS and Android on December 14th, the online PvP game is a free-to-play spin-off where you can craft global dishes to become the Head Chef.

In Cooking Fever Duels, you can look forward to improving your own kitchen as well as you work your way up the cooking ranks in real-time PvP. The rewards you get will offer you plenty of boons that can help you increase your portion sizes. You can even add more cooking slots to your workstation.

Want more culinary adventures you can dive into on your mobile device? Why not take a look at our list of the best cooking games for Android to get your fill?

Compete for the top spot in the online leaderboards and aim for daily quests where boatloads of seasonal prizes are up for grabs. You can now sign up for the pre-registration if you're keen on getting first dibs as soon as it's out. The popular Cooking Fever game has been downloaded almost a whopping 400 million times, so you can expect the same fiery culinary fun with this spin-off as well.

For now, if you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Cooking Fever Duels on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.