Teamfight Tactics: Remix Rumble drops explainer video in anticipation of November launch

Riot Games has dropped more details on Teamfight Tactics: Remix Rumble, letting players get a sneak peek at the musical mayhem of Set 10. In particular, you can fight to reach the top by creating your band of Champions across a variety of genres, which include 8-bit chiptunes, EDM, Country, Pop, Disco, Punk and more. You can also celebrate music with K/DA, Heartsteel, True Damage, and Pentakill, along with the Crowd Diver and Superfan classes.

"It was a blast to try to re-imagine the real-world genres in ways that would fit into the TFT world that Choncc or Pengu would listen to. Like Emo leaning into literal Gothic styles and synthwave or Country with its spooky High Noon spaghetti western. Mixing any of the songs with Disco was particularly fun to test with how funky that track turned out to be. I’m excited to see what kinds of mixes our players come up with!" says TFT Audio Lead, Alison Ho.

You can also look forward to new arenas that are in sync with the theme, such as the K/DA arena with interactive light shows. The full Teamfight Tactics: Remix Rumble will land on mobile and on PC on November 21st, but you can learn more about its juicy details in the explainer video that just dropped.

