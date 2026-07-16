Cookie Run: OvenSmash White Peach Cookie best build & guide

She may be a glass cannon, but with our White Peach Cookie best build guide, you can maximise her kit to eliminate your foes with ease.

White Peach Cookie is the Marksman version of another cookie I like in Cookie Run: OvenSmash. She's a strong cookie, but she is pretty much a glass cannon. You should try to unlock her ideal PBs if you want to succeed with her.

If you're curious about the best build for White Peach Cookie, here are the best Power Biscuits for her!

About White Peach Cookie

Role : Marksman

: Marksman Rarity: Epic

Stats per level (1-11)

Level HP ATK 1 3,800 930 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11

White Peach Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Blooming Dagger: Fires a dagger forward, dealing damage to enemies in a line. On hit or at max range, the dagger splits into a cone-shaped spread, and the split daggers deal damage to enemies along the path.

Special

Shadowbind : Leaps to the target location, becoming briefly Invulnerable during the leap. Upon landing, it enters Stealth for 4.0 sec and gains increased MOV SPD. While in Stealth, Basic Attacks become Piercing Daggers. Stealth ends when using a skill or taking damage. Reduces the first enemy's MOV SPD for 1.5 sec. Hitting multiple enemies stuns them for 0.7 sec.

: Leaps to the target location, becoming briefly Invulnerable during the leap. Upon landing, it enters Stealth for 4.0 sec and gains increased MOV SPD. While in Stealth, Basic Attacks become Piercing Daggers. Stealth ends when using a skill or taking damage. Reduces the first enemy's MOV SPD for 1.5 sec. Hitting multiple enemies stuns them for 0.7 sec. Shadow Repulse : Leaps to the target location, becoming briefly Invulnerable during the leap. Upon landing, it enters Stealth for 4.0 sec and gains increased MOV SPD. While in Stealth, Basic Attacks become Piercing Daggers. Stealth ends when using a skill or taking damage. Reduces the first enemy's MOV SPD for 1.5 sec. Hitting multiple enemies stuns them for 0.7 sec and deals continuous damage for 4.0 sec.

: Leaps to the target location, becoming briefly Invulnerable during the leap. Upon landing, it enters Stealth for 4.0 sec and gains increased MOV SPD. While in Stealth, Basic Attacks become Piercing Daggers. Stealth ends when using a skill or taking damage. Reduces the first enemy's MOV SPD for 1.5 sec. Hitting multiple enemies stuns them for 0.7 sec and deals continuous damage for 4.0 sec. Shadow Shatter: Leaps to the target location, becoming briefly Invulnerable during the leap. Upon landing, it enters Stealth for 4.0 sec and gains increased MOV SPD. While in Stealth, Basic Attacks become Piercing Daggers. Stealth ends when using a skill or taking damage. Reduces the first enemy's MOV SPD for 1.5 sec. Hitting multiple enemies stuns them for 0.7 sec and increases damage taken for 4.0 sec.

Ultimate

Blossom Barrage : Throws daggers 3 times in a cone over 1.1 sec, dealing damage to enemies. Can move during the skill. On hit, homing daggers bounce up to 3 times toward nearby enemies, dealing additional damage.

: Throws daggers 3 times in a cone over 1.1 sec, dealing damage to enemies. Can move during the skill. On hit, homing daggers bounce up to 3 times toward nearby enemies, dealing additional damage. Blossom Trickery : Performs a somersault, becoming Invulnerable and able to move for 1.0 sec while throwing daggers twice in the target direction. On hit, homing daggers bounce up to 3 times toward nearby enemies, dealing additional damage.

: Performs a somersault, becoming Invulnerable and able to move for 1.0 sec while throwing daggers twice in the target direction. On hit, homing daggers bounce up to 3 times toward nearby enemies, dealing additional damage. Blossom Flurry: Throws daggers 4 times in a cone over 1.2 sec, dealing damage to enemies. Can move during the skill. On hit, homing daggers bounce up to 3 times toward nearby enemies, dealing additional damage.

Best build for White Peach Cookie

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Blooming Dagger Shadow Repulse Blossom Flurry Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 Special Skill CDR Shrub Master

Baked from white peaches that never once touched sunlight, this Cookie was born to dwell in the shadows. Forever measured against a far more gifted cousin, a wounded heart slowly curdled into something darker - quiet, bitter, and venomous. The Peach Clan was left behind without a second glance, and a new loyalty was pledged to the Umbral Pact.

White Peach Cookie - play style & strategies

With insanely high flat damage, White Peach Cookie will obliterate enemies, dealing AoE damage. You want to play it safe with her because she has low HP. Her range will help, so try to position yourself in bushes and deal damage from them only when you can.

Don't force your way into the heart of battle, because everybody will turn towards you!

She plays fairly similarly to Latte Cookie, so if you have experience playing her, you'll do just as well with White Peach Cookie.

Make sure you claim the latest Cookie Run: OvenSmash codes, too!

Extra tip: Keep the Special Skill to disengage. When you're low on HP, cast it, and then retreat to a bush - recover HP, and then head back into battle. Also, make sure you aim at enemies when they're packed together.