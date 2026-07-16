Cookie Run: OvenSmash White Peach Cookie best build & guide
She may be a glass cannon, but with our White Peach Cookie best build guide, you can maximise her kit to eliminate your foes with ease.
| CookieRun: Ovensmash
White Peach Cookie is the Marksman version of another cookie I like in Cookie Run: OvenSmash. She's a strong cookie, but she is pretty much a glass cannon. You should try to unlock her ideal PBs if you want to succeed with her.
If you're curious about the best build for White Peach Cookie, here are the best Power Biscuits for her!
About White Peach CookieBaked from white peaches that never once touched sunlight, this Cookie was born to dwell in the shadows. Forever measured against a far more gifted cousin, a wounded heart slowly curdled into something darker - quiet, bitter, and venomous. The Peach Clan was left behind without a second glance, and a new loyalty was pledged to the Umbral Pact.
- Role: Marksman
- Rarity: Epic
Stats per level (1-11)
|Level
|HP
|ATK
|1
|3,800
|930
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
White Peach Cookie's skills
Basic attack
- Blooming Dagger: Fires a dagger forward, dealing damage to enemies in a line. On hit or at max range, the dagger splits into a cone-shaped spread, and the split daggers deal damage to enemies along the path.
Special
- Shadowbind: Leaps to the target location, becoming briefly Invulnerable during the leap. Upon landing, it enters Stealth for 4.0 sec and gains increased MOV SPD. While in Stealth, Basic Attacks become Piercing Daggers. Stealth ends when using a skill or taking damage. Reduces the first enemy's MOV SPD for 1.5 sec. Hitting multiple enemies stuns them for 0.7 sec.
- Shadow Repulse: Leaps to the target location, becoming briefly Invulnerable during the leap. Upon landing, it enters Stealth for 4.0 sec and gains increased MOV SPD. While in Stealth, Basic Attacks become Piercing Daggers. Stealth ends when using a skill or taking damage. Reduces the first enemy's MOV SPD for 1.5 sec. Hitting multiple enemies stuns them for 0.7 sec and deals continuous damage for 4.0 sec.
- Shadow Shatter: Leaps to the target location, becoming briefly Invulnerable during the leap. Upon landing, it enters Stealth for 4.0 sec and gains increased MOV SPD. While in Stealth, Basic Attacks become Piercing Daggers. Stealth ends when using a skill or taking damage. Reduces the first enemy's MOV SPD for 1.5 sec. Hitting multiple enemies stuns them for 0.7 sec and increases damage taken for 4.0 sec.
Ultimate
- Blossom Barrage: Throws daggers 3 times in a cone over 1.1 sec, dealing damage to enemies. Can move during the skill. On hit, homing daggers bounce up to 3 times toward nearby enemies, dealing additional damage.
- Blossom Trickery: Performs a somersault, becoming Invulnerable and able to move for 1.0 sec while throwing daggers twice in the target direction. On hit, homing daggers bounce up to 3 times toward nearby enemies, dealing additional damage.
- Blossom Flurry: Throws daggers 4 times in a cone over 1.2 sec, dealing damage to enemies. Can move during the skill. On hit, homing daggers bounce up to 3 times toward nearby enemies, dealing additional damage.
Best build for White Peach Cookie
|Character
|Power Biscuits
|Basic
|Special
|Ultimate
|Blooming Dagger
|Shadow Repulse
|Blossom Flurry
|Passive Lv. 8
|Passive Lv. 10
|
|
White Peach Cookie - play style & strategiesWith insanely high flat damage, White Peach Cookie will obliterate enemies, dealing AoE damage. You want to play it safe with her because she has low HP. Her range will help, so try to position yourself in bushes and deal damage from them only when you can.
Don't force your way into the heart of battle, because everybody will turn towards you!
She plays fairly similarly to Latte Cookie, so if you have experience playing her, you'll do just as well with White Peach Cookie.
Make sure you claim the latest Cookie Run: OvenSmash codes, too!
Extra tip: Keep the Special Skill to disengage. When you're low on HP, cast it, and then retreat to a bush - recover HP, and then head back into battle. Also, make sure you aim at enemies when they're packed together.