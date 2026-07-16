Cookie Run: OvenSmash Licorice Cookie best build & guide

If you're a fan of dealing damage over time to eliminate your foes, our Licorice Cookie best build guide has you covered.

Looking rather grim, Licorice Cookie is actually a strong cookie to pick if you like playing from a safe distance. Of course, his entire kit relies on damage over time - or rather, "support". He will reduce enemies' MOV SPD and cast useful summons that can turn the tide of battle if used at the right time.

Let's see the best build for Licorice Cookie and decide which are the best Power Biscuits for him.

About Licorice Cookie

Role : Controller

: Controller Rarity: Rare

Stats per level (1-11)

Level HP ATK 1 4,000 610 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11

Licorice Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Licorice Scythe: Swings a scythe forward, firing crescent-shaped Licorice Jelly that deals damage to enemies.

Special

Sticky Licorice Shroud : Unleashes a cursed veil forward, dealing continuous damage for 4.0 sec and greatly reducing enemy MOV SPD for 3.0 sec.

: Unleashes a cursed veil forward, dealing continuous damage for 4.0 sec and greatly reducing enemy MOV SPD for 3.0 sec. Crushing Licorice Shroud : Unleashes a cursed veil forward, dealing continuous damage for 4.0 sec and greatly reducing enemy ATK for 2.0 sec.

: Unleashes a cursed veil forward, dealing continuous damage for 4.0 sec and greatly reducing enemy ATK for 2.0 sec. Fierce Licorice Shroud: Unleashes a cursed veil forward, dealing continuous damage for 4.0 sec and knocking enemies back.

Ultimate

Licorice Servants : Summons a tombstone with 2,700 HP at the target location for 10.0 sec, dealing damage to nearby enemies on summon and creating a zone that deals continuous damage for 10.0 sec. Every 4.0 sec, summons 1 Licorice Servants with 990 HP to chase and attack enemies.

: Summons a tombstone with 2,700 HP at the target location for 10.0 sec, dealing damage to nearby enemies on summon and creating a zone that deals continuous damage for 10.0 sec. Every 4.0 sec, summons 1 Licorice Servants with 990 HP to chase and attack enemies. Tracking Licorice Servants : Summons a tombstone with 2,700 HP at the target location for 10.0 sec, dealing damage to nearby enemies on summon and creating a zone that deals continuous damage for 10.0 sec and reduces MOV SPD of enemies in the zone. Then summons 3 Licorice Servants with 846 HP to chase and attack enemies.

: Summons a tombstone with 2,700 HP at the target location for 10.0 sec, dealing damage to nearby enemies on summon and creating a zone that deals continuous damage for 10.0 sec and reduces MOV SPD of enemies in the zone. Then summons 3 Licorice Servants with 846 HP to chase and attack enemies. Berserk Licorice Servants: Summons a tombstone with 2,700 HP at the target location for 10.0 sec, dealing damage to nearby enemies on summon and creating a zone that deals continuous damage for 10.0 sec and increases damage taken by enemies in the zone. Then summons 1 Licorice Servants with 2160 HP to chase and attack enemies.

Best build for Licorice Cookie

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Licorice Scythe Sticky Licorice Shroud Tracking Licorice Servants Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 Special Skill CDR HP Boost

With a great portion of the blackest licorice extract in his dough and a grim-looking scythe, this Cookie is up to no good. From a young age, Licorice Cookie dreamed of becoming a wizard but never received the recognition he so rightfully deserved. Eventually, he turned to the forbidden arts of dark magic.

Licorice Cookie - play style & strategies

Licorice Cookie's main source of damage is (surprisingly) the Basic Attacks. You can support that with the use of Sticky Licorice Shroud and Tracking Licorice Servants - make sure you unlock those skills, because they are key to team fights

You need to keep a safe distance when playing Licorice Cookie, because his HP is fairly low, even with HP Boost. His skills have an extremely long range, so that shouldn't be too hard.

We have the latest Cookie Run: OvenSmash codes right here, too, if you need more resources!

Extra tip: Even though he is just a Rare cookie, he can deal high amounts of damage. You need to combo your Sticky Licorice Shroud with Basic Attacks and finish off with Ultimate - that's his ideal combo.