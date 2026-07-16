Cookie Run: OvenSmash Black Pudding Cookie best build & guide

There's no one better to keep the peace in Meat Boulevard! Let our Black Pudding Cookie best build guide help you with this Bruiser cookie in your squad.

He might seem like a fun cookie to play, but trust me when I say, Black Pudding Cookie takes a lot of skill. As is the case with most melee cookies, you need to upgrade him so you can unlock his best PBs, and then practice - a lot!

In this article, we'll check the best build for Black Pudding Cookie and pick his best Power Biscuits.

About Black Pudding Cookie

Role : Bruiser

: Bruiser Rarity: Epic

Stats per level (1-11)

Level HP ATK 1 4,500 526 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11

Black Pudding Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Crescent Slash: A 3-hit combo attack. The 1st and 2nd hits strike in a cone, while the 3rd hit dashes forward with an upward slash. Hitting a marked enemy reduces Special Skill cooldown by 1.0 sec.

Special

Shield Rush : Charges quickly in the target direction, dealing damage to enemies along the path and applying a mark for 10.0 sec. Grants a shield for 5.0 sec.

: Charges quickly in the target direction, dealing damage to enemies along the path and applying a mark for 10.0 sec. Grants a shield for 5.0 sec. Vampiric Rush : Charges quickly in the target direction, dealing damage to enemies along the path and applying a mark for 10.0 sec. Grants a shield for 5.0 sec and restores HP on hit for 5.0 sec.

: Charges quickly in the target direction, dealing damage to enemies along the path and applying a mark for 10.0 sec. Grants a shield for 5.0 sec and restores HP on hit for 5.0 sec. Riptide Rush: Charges quickly in the target direction, dealing damage to enemies along the path and applying a mark for 10.0 sec. Grants a shield for 5.0 sec per enemy hit.

Ultimate

Flashstrike : Sends a clone charging in the target direction, dealing damage to enemies along the path.

: Sends a clone charging in the target direction, dealing damage to enemies along the path. Afterimage Flash : Sends a clone charging in the target direction, dealing damage to enemies along the path and leaving a slash zone that lasts for 3.0 sec, dealing continuous damage.

: Sends a clone charging in the target direction, dealing damage to enemies along the path and leaving a slash zone that lasts for 3.0 sec, dealing continuous damage. Aerial Flash: Sends a clone charging in the target direction, dealing damage to enemies along the path and launching them into the air for 0.5 sec.

Best build for Black Pudding Cookie

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Crescent Slash Vampiric Rush Afterimage Flash Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 Special Skill CDR Battle Blessing

Rich with the deep, savoury scent of black pudding, this Cookie follows the path laid out by a revered master. To carry on that will, Black Pudding Cookie joined the Grinders, upholding justice and protecting the peace of Meat Boulevard. Though he claims he's simply walking wherever his blade leads, many Cookies have already begun to follow in his footsteps.

Black Pudding Cookie - play style & strategies

I feel like Black Pudding Cookie plays similarly to Yasuo and Yone in League of Legends . Their kits are similar, which means Black Pudding Cookie will rely on engaging the enemy.

His Vampiric Rush is a must - try to unlock this first, because it will make him a lot tankier (thanks to the lifesteal). You want to combo him with other cookies that can inflict crowd control or keep him alive. Even a good tank can help him stay alive longer and kill more.

We have the latest Cookie Run: OvenSmash codes, so I suggest you go ahead and claim them ASAP!

Extra tip: You'll need a lot of practice with Black Pudding Cookie, but once you master his kit, he becomes a kill machine. Just like with Yasuo, a bad player results in -1 team member, while a skilled one can 1v3 the entire enemy team. Take your time and practice.