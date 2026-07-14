Cookie Run: OvenSmash Prosciutto Cookie best build & guide

Don't underestimate this Bruiser and her AoE skills! Let our Prosciutto Cookie best build guide help you make the most of her in your lineup.

Players wanted a good ol' reliable Bruiser that can withstand a hit, but also has plenty of damage to count toward something - and that's why we got Prosciutto Cookie, a Bruiser that not only has damage, but also mobility and AoE to keep enemies at bay.

In this article, we're going to check out the best build for Prosciutto Cookie and pick the best Power Biscuits for her!

About Prosciutto Cookie

Role : Bruiser

: Bruiser Rarity: Epic

Stats per level (1-11)

Level HP ATK 1 4,600 810 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11

Prosciutto Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Quickdraw Slash: Draws the blade and slashes enemies in a cone ahead, dealing damage. Hold the Attack button to charge a dash. When fully charged, dashes forward with a powerful slash that deals damage.

Special

Echo Slash : Enters a counter stance for 5.0 sec, reducing damage taken. If attacked during the stance, an afterimage appears and slashes enemies in retaliation. Can retaliate up to 6 time(s).

: Enters a counter stance for 5.0 sec, reducing damage taken. If attacked during the stance, an afterimage appears and slashes enemies in retaliation. Can retaliate up to 6 time(s). Echo Twin Blades : Enters a counter stance for 5.0 sec, reducing damage taken. If attacked during the stance, an afterimage retaliates with two consecutive long-ranged thrusts. Can retaliate up to 6 time(s).

: Enters a counter stance for 5.0 sec, reducing damage taken. If attacked during the stance, an afterimage retaliates with two consecutive long-ranged thrusts. Can retaliate up to 6 time(s). Echo Storm: Enters a counter stance for 5.0 sec, reducing damage taken. If attacked during the stance, an afterimage retaliates with a spinning slash that sweeps through nearby enemies. Can retaliate up to 6 time(s).

Ultimate

Whirling Blade Dance : Dashes in the target direction, launching the first enemy hit into the air. Follows up with an upward slash and a flurry of sweeping slashes, dealing damage. If the attack misses, part of the Ultimate Skill cooldown is refunded.

: Dashes in the target direction, launching the first enemy hit into the air. Follows up with an upward slash and a flurry of sweeping slashes, dealing damage. If the attack misses, part of the Ultimate Skill cooldown is refunded. Blazing Blade Dance : Dashes in the target direction, launching the first enemy hit into the air. Follows up with an upward slash and a flurry of wide slashes, dealing damage. The flurry carves the ground, leaving a burning scar that deals continuous damage over time. If the attack misses, part of the Ultimate cooldown is refunded.

: Dashes in the target direction, launching the first enemy hit into the air. Follows up with an upward slash and a flurry of wide slashes, dealing damage. The flurry carves the ground, leaving a burning scar that deals continuous damage over time. If the attack misses, part of the Ultimate cooldown is refunded. Tempest Blade Dance: Dashes in the target direction, launching the first enemy hit into the air. Follows up with an upward slash and a flurry of wide slashes, dealing damage. After the skill ends, increases own MOV SPD for 5.0 sec. If the attack misses, part of the Ultimate cooldown is refunded.

Best build for Prosciutto Cookie

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Quickdraw Slash Echo Storm Blazing Blade Dance Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 Special Skill CDR Battle Blessing

Like prosciutto cured to perfection in a dry wind, this veteran swordmaster's expertise has only sharpened with age. Once a founding member of the Grinders, Prosciutto Cookie vanished without a trace. Now, long after the world had moved on and forgotten... Prosciutto Cookie has finally returned.

Prosciutto Cookie - play style & strategies

As you've probably noticed if you've had the pleasure of playing against her, Prosciutto Cookie is a beast. She can dash in 1v3 and come out victorious 60% of the time. She has one of those kits that seem overpowered, but only in the right hands.

She needs a lot of cooldown, so Special Skill CDR is a must on her. You want to use the basic attack to escape tough situations whenever possible, and only use the Ultimate when you think you can execute the enemies, or at least hit them.

Since you don't want to miss with the Ultimate, try waiting for team fights. You can use the shrubs to your advantage and take enemies by surprise. Despite being a Bruiser, don't use Prosciutto Cookie as a "tank" because even though she has above-average HP, she's not that tanky.

Make sure you claim the latest Cookie Run: OvenSmash codes too!

Extra tip: You should pick her if you have teammates that can inflict some CC, like Camembert Cookie. Together, they make quite a pairing - and I'm not just talking in terms of food here.