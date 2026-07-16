Cookie Run: OvenSmash Cream Soda Cookie best build & guide

Fan of "soda swordplay"? Our Cream Soda Cookie best build guide can help you make the most of this bruiser cookie in your lineup.

We all know Cream Soda Cookie from Cookie Run ToA - but then she's made an appearance in the other Cookie Run games, including OvenSmash. Here, she's just as strong as you remember, and if you like playing a bruiser that relies on combos and strategy, she's the one for you.

Have a look at our Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list for more guides on the perfect team composition!

Below, we'll take a look at the best build for Cream Soda Cookie and pick her best Power Biscuits.

About Cream Soda Cookie

Role : Bruiser

: Bruiser Rarity: Epic

Stats per level (1-11)

Level HP ATK 1 5,200 504 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11

Cream Soda Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Sparkling Slash: A 3-hit combo slash attack. Hitting enemies with slashes or over time charges the Wave Gauge. When full, Basic Attacks also fire waves. Power Biscuits can also change the wave type.

Special

Sparkling Rush : Dashes in the target direction, dealing damage to enemies along the path, then deals additional damage in a cone. Hitting enemies charges the Wave Gauge and applies a standard wave.

: Dashes in the target direction, dealing damage to enemies along the path, then deals additional damage in a cone. Hitting enemies charges the Wave Gauge and applies a standard wave. Sparkling Splash : Dashes in the target direction, dealing damage to enemies along the path, then deals additional damage in a line. Hitting enemies charges the Wave Gauge and applies a narrow, fast-moving wave.

: Dashes in the target direction, dealing damage to enemies along the path, then deals additional damage in a line. Hitting enemies charges the Wave Gauge and applies a narrow, fast-moving wave. Sparkling Blast: Dashes in the target direction, dealing damage to enemies along the path, then deals additional damage in a cone. Hitting enemies charges the Wave Gauge and applies a wide, slow-moving wave.

Ultimate

Soda Splash : Gathers the power of water in the target direction, dealing damage to enemies in a cone and reducing their MOV SPD for 3.0 sec. Can move during the skill.

: Gathers the power of water in the target direction, dealing damage to enemies in a cone and reducing their MOV SPD for 3.0 sec. Can move during the skill. Soda Strike : Gathers the power of water in the target direction, dealing damage to enemies in a line. Can move during the skill.

: Gathers the power of water in the target direction, dealing damage to enemies in a line. Can move during the skill. Soda Swing Burst: Gathers the power of water in the target direction, dealing damage in a cone and firing a wide, fast-moving wave. Can move during the skill.

Best build for Cream Soda Cookie

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Sparkling Slash Sparkling Splash Soda Swing Burst Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 Special Skill CDR Battle Blessing

The student council president of the Royal Cookie Academy! Bright, refreshing, and endlessly charming, with picture-perfect grades to match, Cream Soda Cookie has become the idol of students far and wide. But beneath that flawless exterior lies relentless dedication: a blade swung again and again until every last bubble fizzled out. Cool, crisp, and delightfully sharp - the true master of soda swordplay!

Cream Soda Cookie - play style & strategies

Cream Soda Cookie plays similarly to how you would play her in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures. She relies on attacking constantly and activating waves, which is where her damage lies.

You want to save the Ultimate (Soda Swing Burst) for when enemies are getting close, because it will knock them back considerably. This should be your first focus - unlocking the Soda Swing Burst, because it's a top-tier skill no matter the situation.

Did you redeem all the Cookie Run: OvenSmash codes, by the way?

Extra tip: Try to combo the auto attacks until you can fire waves, then go in, cast the Special Skill, and follow up with the Ultimate for the utmost damage output.