Strawberries and Wafflebots are a match made in cookie heaven - just ask our Cookie Run: OvenSmash Strawberry Crepe Cookie best build guide!

Super cute and super strong - we have a sweet Tank called Strawberry Crepe Cookie, who might seem harmless, but can obliterate any enemy. Her Wafflebots help, of course.

Today's article is dedicated to the best Power Biscuits build for Strawberry Crepe Cookie, a tank that will take you by surprise.

About Strawberry Crepe Cookie

Role : Tank

: Tank Rarity: Rare

Stats per level (1-10)

Level HP ATK 1 6,000 350 2 6,214 362 3 6,428 375 4 6,642 387 5 6 7 8 9 10

Strawberry Crepe Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Crepe Punch: Extends a giant strawberry crepe arm forward, dealing damage in a line twice to enemies within range.

Special

Crepe Crash : Summons a giant strawberry crepe arm, dealing damage in a cone, knocking enemies back, and reducing ATK for 4.0 sec.

: Summons a giant strawberry crepe arm, dealing damage in a cone, knocking enemies back, and reducing ATK for 4.0 sec. Turbo Crash : Summons a giant strawberry crepe arm, dealing damage in a cone, knocking enemies back, and increasing MOV SPD for 4.0 sec.

: Summons a giant strawberry crepe arm, dealing damage in a cone, knocking enemies back, and increasing MOV SPD for 4.0 sec. Dual Crash: Summons a giant strawberry crepe arm that deals damage and strongly knocks back enemies in a fan-shaped area.

Ultimate

Mighty Wafflebot : Summons a Wafflebot at the target location to assist in combat. Its HP and ARK scale with Strawberry Crepe Cookie's level.

: Summons a Wafflebot at the target location to assist in combat. Its HP and ARK scale with Strawberry Crepe Cookie's level. Wafflebot Overdrive : Summons a Wafflebot at the target location to assist in combat, dealing continuous damage to nearby enemies. Its HP and ARK scale with Strawberry Crepe Cookie's level.

: Summons a Wafflebot at the target location to assist in combat, dealing continuous damage to nearby enemies. Its HP and ARK scale with Strawberry Crepe Cookie's level. Slow-Zone Wafflebot: Summons a Wafflebot at the target location to assist in combat, reducing MOV SPD of nearby enemies. Its HP and ARK scale with Strawberry Crepe Cookie's level.

Best build for Strawberry Crepe Cookie

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Crepe Punch Dual Crash Wafflebot Overdrive Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 Accelerated Special Skill HP Boost

Strawberry cream, waffles, and fresh strawberries - a cute combination! Having grown up with Wafflebots, this Cookie prefers tinkering with robotic parts to playing with toys. This little genius's waffle handset is a tiny engineering marvel on its own, but don't touch it!

Strawberry Crepe Cookie - play style & strategies

Strawberry Crepe Cookie is one of the most fun tanks you can play. She has a lot of damage in her kit, and the Ultimate Wafflebot (with the Wafflebot Overdrive) can take on (almost) any cookie.

The Wafflebot is vulnerable to long-ranged cookies, but it can be a great distraction too. This Ultimate feels like having an extra cookie on the team!

You can have Strawberry Crepe Cookie as a main front liner, which means she can team up with the powerful Chili Pepper Cookie to finish off enemies.

We have the latest Cookie Run: OvenSmash codes for you too if you're itching for extra resources!

Extra tip: Make sure to use the Special Skill with the Accelerated Special Skill passive to constantly push enemies away and CC them.