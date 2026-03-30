Cookie Run: OvenSmash Red Velvet Cookie best build & guide

Cute Cake Hounds and a velvety voice to boot - it's none other than Red Velvet Cookie, and our Cookie Run: OvenSmash best build guide will help you use him the right way.

He's strong, and he's accompanied by Siobhan, his trusty Cake Hound - of course, it's Red Velvet Cookie. Having one of my favourite designs and stories, Red Velvet Cookie is strong, but he's not easy to play for a complete beginner.

Below, we will focus on the best build for Red Velvet Cookie. I shared his best Power Biscuits and a couple of tips!

About Red Velvet Cookie

Role : Controller

: Controller Rarity: Epic

Stats per level (1-10)

Level HP ATK 1 4,300 400 2 4,453 414 3 4,607 428 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Red Velvet Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Cake Slash: Swings the cake arm and blade in a wide arc, dealing damage in a cone to enemies within range.

Special

Binding Grip : Fires a crimson grasp in the designated direction, dealing damage and briefly stunning enemies hit, then pulls them forward. Grants Vampirism for 5.0 sec.

: Fires a crimson grasp in the designated direction, dealing damage and briefly stunning enemies hit, then pulls them forward. Grants Vampirism for 5.0 sec. Rending Grip : Fires a crimson grasp in the designated direction, dealing damage and pulling enemies hit, then stuns for 1.0 sec.

: Fires a crimson grasp in the designated direction, dealing damage and pulling enemies hit, then stuns for 1.0 sec. Crimson Grip: Fires a crimson grasp in the designated direction, dealing damage and pulling enemies hit, then stuns for 1.0 sec and applies Bleed, dealing damage over time.

Ultimate

Commander's Command : Leaps to the target location and slams the blade, dealing damage to enemies within range and pulling them to the centre. Summons Cake Hounds that chase and attack enemies.

: Leaps to the target location and slams the blade, dealing damage to enemies within range and pulling them to the centre. Summons Cake Hounds that chase and attack enemies. Commander's Judgment : Leaps to the target location and slams the blade, dealing damage to enemies within range and stunning them for 1.0 sec. Summons Cake Hounds that chase and attack enemies.

: Leaps to the target location and slams the blade, dealing damage to enemies within range and stunning them for 1.0 sec. Summons Cake Hounds that chase and attack enemies. Commander's Cake Legion: Leaps to the target location and slams the blade, dealing damage to enemies within range. Summons Cake Hounds that chase and attack enemies.

Best build for Red Velvet Cookie

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Cake Slash Binding Grip Commander's Cake Legion Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 HP Boost Accelerated Special Skill

"Fall in line!" Red Velvet Cookie commands the Cake Legion with unwavering authority. His cake arm strikes fear into foes on the battlefield, yet when it comes to indulging the playful antics of his Cake Hounds, his voice softens, velvety smooth.

Red Velvet Cookie - play style & strategies

Although he's insanely strong, Red Velvet Cookie needs to be controlled by a skilled player. You need to practice a lot with his Special skill, since it can turn the tides of battle with the press of a button.

He doesn't have a lot of HP, so the HP Boost passive is mandatory - as is the Accelerated Special Skill. You need to be mindful of his positioning, since he can go one of two ways.

Firstly, he can go in, apply crowd control, and eventually (probably) get killed, while the team destroys opponents, or secondly, he can go in like an assassin to clear the battle.

Red Velvet needs to use the Special skill to engage or keep the enemy's main DPS in check. He is super strong in 1v1 situations, and if you have the Binding Grip, you need to make sure you use the Basic Attack to sustain.

If you're still not convinced of his awesomeness, you can check how well he ranks in our Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list!

Extra tip: It will take a lot of trial and error to main Red Velvet Cookie, but once you know how he works (his strengths and weaknesses + positioning), he is easily top-tier.