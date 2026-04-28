Cookie Run: OvenSmash Peppermint Cookie best build & guide

Healing and damage-dealing all in one - and with a fresh attitude to boot! That's Peppermint Cookie for you, and our guide on his best build can help you maximise his potential.

He's as fresh as they come - it's Peppermint Cookie, of course. He is a DPS passing on as an innocent Support. Of course, he also has some supportive abilities, but those can be easily overlooked when you see the damage numbers...

And without further ado, here's our Peppermint Cookie best build guide, along with his ideal Power Biscuits so you can absolutely obliterate (and bamboozle) your enemies!

About Peppermint Cookie

Role : Support

: Support Rarity: Common

Stats per level (1-11)

Level HP ATK 1 4,150 266 2 4,298 275 3 4,446 285 4 4,594 294 5 4,742 304 6 4,890 313 7 5,038 323 8 5,186 332 9 5,334 342 10 5,482 351 11 5,630 361

Peppermint Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Sea Foam Jelly: Tap to fire Sea Foam Jellies in a cone, healing allies and damaging enemies. Hold to charge, then fire a stronger shot in a line.

Special

Cheerful Conch Call : Briefly restores HP to nearby allies with Cheerful Conch Call for 5.0 sec.

: Briefly restores HP to nearby allies with Cheerful Conch Call for 5.0 sec. Guardian Conch Call : Briefly restores HP to nearby allies for 5.0 sec and grants DMG Resist.

: Briefly restores HP to nearby allies for 5.0 sec and grants DMG Resist. Brave Conch Call: Briefly increases ATK of nearby allies for 7.0 sec.

Ultimate

Song of the Sea : Blows the conch, dropping Peppermint Whale at the designated location, dealing damage and knocking enemies airborne. Restores HP to nearby allies.

: Blows the conch, dropping Peppermint Whale at the designated location, dealing damage and knocking enemies airborne. Restores HP to nearby allies. Song of the Waves : Blows the conch, dropping Peppermint Whale at the designated location, dealing damage and knocking enemies airborne. Briefly restores HP to nearby allies for 5.0 sec.

: Blows the conch, dropping Peppermint Whale at the designated location, dealing damage and knocking enemies airborne. Briefly restores HP to nearby allies for 5.0 sec. Song of the Abyss: Blows the conch, dropping Peppermint Whale at the designated location, dealing damage and knocking enemies airborne. Restores HP to nearby allies.

Best build for Peppermint Cookie

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Sea Foam Jelly Brave Conch Call Song of the Sea Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 HP Boost Special Skill CDR

Mint leaves for Peppermint Cookie were gathered from a town near the clear sea. This Cookie likes to spend time at the shore, staring dreamily at the horizon. When playing the shell ocarina, the Peppermint Whale comes to say hello from the depths.

Peppermint Cookie - play style & strategies

He is an outstanding support, and not only for the healing he gives, but also because he has pretty insane damage for a support. Peppermint Cookie is fairly easy to just pick up and play. All you need to do is mind the positioning, and that's about it.

You can cast his Ultimate when enemies all gather together, or when you want to keep them away from a specific location. All in all, if you can charge the Basic attack before casting, it's a lot better damage-wise.

Of course, it always helps to grab a few extra resources before you go duking it out with anyone, so don't forget to redeem the latest Cookie Run: OvenSmash codes for free Crystals right here!

Extra tip: I suggest picking Peppermint Cookie if you play with a duo melee. He can work very well if he has a duo to support, so someone like Dark Choco Cookie or Fruit Punch Cookie as a duo can be really good.