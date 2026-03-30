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Cookie Run: OvenSmash Madeleine Cookie best build & guide

Don't let the name fool you - this powerful tank is as tough as it gets, so use our Cookie Run: OvenSmash Madeleine Cookie best build guide to make the most of him.

Cookie Run: OvenSmash Madeleine Cookie best build & guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| CookieRun: Ovensmash

The mighty Madeleine Cookie is next on our list - a proper tank, who takes his duty seriously. He's super fun (and easy) to play as a Tank that has a ton of HP, which makes him a perfect choice for beginners!

In this article, we will focus on the best build for Madeleine Cookie, the powerful tank. You'll find his best Power Biscuits and a few tips to help you play him!

About Madeleine Cookie

Born in a peaceful republic and raised under the prestige of a renowned family, Madeleine Cookie rose to the rank of Knight Commander after little more than a single swing of his blade. The radiant sword and shield he swore to the Divine remain his greatest pride!

  • Role: Tank
  • Rarity: Epic

Stats per level (1-10)

Level HP ATK
1 6,345 390
2 6,571 403
3 6,798 417
4 7,024 431
5    
6    
7    
8    
9    
10    
skills for madeleine cookie in ovensmash

Madeleine Cookie's skills

Basic attack

  • Perfect Swordplay: Unleashes three consecutive slashes, dealing damage to enemies in a cone ahead.

Special

  • Blade of Light: Charges in the designated direction, cloaked in Divine Light, dealing damage and reducing MOV SPD for 3.0 sec
  • Blessing of Light: Charges in the designated direction cloaked in Divine Light, dealing damage and granting a shield that provides DMG Resist for 5.0 sec.
  • Wave of Light: Charges in the designated direction cloaked in Divine Light, dealing damage. Fires a blade wave in a straight line, dealing additional damage.

Ultimate

  • Knight of Light: Leaps to the designated location while invincible, dealing damage and knocking enemies airborne.
  • Knight of Guardian: Leaps to the designated location while invincible, dealing damage and knocking enemies airborne. Grants a shield to nearby allies for 7.0 sec.
  • Knight of Radiance: Leaps to the designated location while invincible, dealing damage and knocking enemies airborne. Increases MOV SPD for 7.0 sec.

Best build for Madeleine Cookie

Character Power Biscuits
best build for madeleine cookie Basic Special Ultimate
Perfect Swordplay Blessing of Light Knight of Guardian
Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10
  • HP Boost
  • Accelerated Special Skill
  • Blessing of the Battlefield
  • Increased Recovery

Madeleine Cookie - play style & strategies

Madeleine Cookie is a simple cookie that can tank forever with the right team (and skills). He can provide useful buffs (shields) for the team, which makes him great alongside other melee cookies. 

He is easy to play, as long as you can time your Ultimate perfectly. It can be used either as an engage tool or a disengage, depending on the situation. 

Playing as Madeleine Cookie doesn't require some fancy tactics as it does for Chili Pepper Cookie, but instead, you need to be mindful of your HP. Don't wait to die, but rather, fall back to regen HP and then go back in.

Did you read the Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list yet? We also have some redeem codes for you!

Extra tip: Madeleine Cookie plays really well with Bruisers, Assassins and other short-ranged cookies. 

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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.