Don't let the name fool you - this powerful tank is as tough as it gets, so use our Cookie Run: OvenSmash Madeleine Cookie best build guide to make the most of him.

The mighty Madeleine Cookie is next on our list - a proper tank, who takes his duty seriously. He's super fun (and easy) to play as a Tank that has a ton of HP, which makes him a perfect choice for beginners!

In this article, we will focus on the best build for Madeleine Cookie, the powerful tank. You'll find his best Power Biscuits and a few tips to help you play him!

About Madeleine Cookie

Role : Tank

: Tank Rarity: Epic

Stats per level (1-10)

Level HP ATK 1 6,345 390 2 6,571 403 3 6,798 417 4 7,024 431 5 6 7 8 9 10

Madeleine Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Perfect Swordplay: Unleashes three consecutive slashes, dealing damage to enemies in a cone ahead.

Special

Blade of Light : Charges in the designated direction, cloaked in Divine Light, dealing damage and reducing MOV SPD for 3.0 sec

: Charges in the designated direction, cloaked in Divine Light, dealing damage and reducing MOV SPD for 3.0 sec Blessing of Light : Charges in the designated direction cloaked in Divine Light, dealing damage and granting a shield that provides DMG Resist for 5.0 sec.

: Charges in the designated direction cloaked in Divine Light, dealing damage and granting a shield that provides DMG Resist for 5.0 sec. Wave of Light: Charges in the designated direction cloaked in Divine Light, dealing damage. Fires a blade wave in a straight line, dealing additional damage.

Ultimate

Knight of Light : Leaps to the designated location while invincible, dealing damage and knocking enemies airborne.

: Leaps to the designated location while invincible, dealing damage and knocking enemies airborne. Knight of Guardian : Leaps to the designated location while invincible, dealing damage and knocking enemies airborne. Grants a shield to nearby allies for 7.0 sec.

: Leaps to the designated location while invincible, dealing damage and knocking enemies airborne. Grants a shield to nearby allies for 7.0 sec. Knight of Radiance: Leaps to the designated location while invincible, dealing damage and knocking enemies airborne. Increases MOV SPD for 7.0 sec.

Best build for Madeleine Cookie

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Perfect Swordplay Blessing of Light Knight of Guardian Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 HP Boost Accelerated Special Skill

Blessing of the Battlefield

Increased Recovery

Born in a peaceful republic and raised under the prestige of a renowned family, Madeleine Cookie rose to the rank of Knight Commander after little more than a single swing of his blade. The radiant sword and shield he swore to the Divine remain his greatest pride!

Madeleine Cookie - play style & strategies

Madeleine Cookie is a simple cookie that can tank forever with the right team (and skills). He can provide useful buffs (shields) for the team, which makes him great alongside other melee cookies.

He is easy to play, as long as you can time your Ultimate perfectly. It can be used either as an engage tool or a disengage, depending on the situation.

Playing as Madeleine Cookie doesn't require some fancy tactics as it does for Chili Pepper Cookie, but instead, you need to be mindful of your HP. Don't wait to die, but rather, fall back to regen HP and then go back in.

Did you read the Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list yet? We also have some redeem codes for you!

Extra tip: Madeleine Cookie plays really well with Bruisers, Assassins and other short-ranged cookies.