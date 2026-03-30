Take advantage of those Talismans and combos for some unstoppable damage with our Cookie Run: OvenSmash Jerky Cookie best build guide!

Jerky Cookie is a cookie that doesn't play nice - she might seem innocent, but her kit says otherwise. She's strong, she can deal damage when you least expect it, and even newbies can pick her up and enjoy!

In our article today, we will cover the best Power Biscuit settings for Jerky Cookie, so let's dive in!

About Jerky Cookie

Role : Mage

: Mage Rarity: Epic

Stats per level (1-10)

Level HP ATK 1 4,820 660 2 4,992 683 3 3,878 267 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Jerky Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Explosive Talisman: Fires talismans in a line, dealing damage and attaching explosive talismans. Talismans detonate after a delay, dealing additional damage. Hold to fire continuously.

Special

Explosive Talisman : Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage and attaching an explosive talisman. The talisman detonates after a short delay, dealing additional damage to nearby enemies.

: Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage and attaching an explosive talisman. The talisman detonates after a short delay, dealing additional damage to nearby enemies. Swift Talisman : Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage and attaching an explosive talisman. The talisman detonates after a short delay, dealing additional damage to nearby enemies. Max: 2 charge(s).

: Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage and attaching an explosive talisman. The talisman detonates after a short delay, dealing additional damage to nearby enemies. Max: 2 charge(s). Chain Talisman: Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage and placing explosive talismans along the path. The talismans detonate after a short delay, dealing additional damage to nearby enemies.

Ultimate

Scarlet Shredder : Fires a giant talisman in a straight line, attaching to enemies hit. If it misses, a talisman is created at the end point. Talismans explode, dealing area damage. Enemies hit take increased damage for 10 sec, and additional talismans trigger chain explosions.

: Fires a giant talisman in a straight line, attaching to enemies hit. If it misses, a talisman is created at the end point. Talismans explode, dealing area damage. Enemies hit take increased damage for 10 sec, and additional talismans trigger chain explosions. Violet Volley : Fires multiple talismans in a cone, attaching to enemies. After a short delay, they explode, dealing damage. Enemies hit by the explosion take increased damage for 10 sec, and additional talismans trigger chain explosions.

: Fires multiple talismans in a cone, attaching to enemies. After a short delay, they explode, dealing damage. Enemies hit by the explosion take increased damage for 10 sec, and additional talismans trigger chain explosions. Cobalt Tracker: Fires a giant talisman in a straight line, attaching to enemies hit. At maximum range, seeks nearby enemies and attaches additional talismans. Talismans explode in multiple stages, dealing area damage. Enemies hit take increased damage for 10 sec, and additional talismans trigger chain explosions.

Made from preservative-packed jerky, Jerky Cookie has a faint bluish hue. She slumbered for ages in a dark, abandoned mansion until careless grave robbers awakened her. Though she can command talismans with ease, even she doesn’t know where their mysterious power truly comes from.

Best build for Jerky Cookie

Character Best skills Basic Special Ultimate Explosive Talisman Swift Talisman Scarlet Shredder or Cobalt Tracker Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 Accelerated Special Skill Shrub Master

HP Boost

Jerky Cookie - play style & strategies

There are so many ways you can play Jerky Cookie. For one, she can be played from afar using the Explosive Talisman or Swift Talisman + Scarlet Shredder Ultimate. This one combo can be good with Shrub Master to help her secure kills.

Another notable combo would be the Swift Talisman with Violet Volley Ultimate, which can chain a loooot of damage onto enemies. She's super fun, and when it comes to her, there's no "one skill fits all".

Have a look at our Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list to see how she ranks - you might want to check our Dark Choco Cookie guide too, as these two make a nice team!

I've played her and against her many times, and it doesn't cease to amaze me how fun it can be and how dangerous Jerky Cookie can be in the right hands.

Extra tip: If you like her, I suggest you try out a few different setups. When you find the one you like, then try to perfect it.