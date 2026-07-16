Dragon Village 3 codes (July 2026) - Free draw tickets and dragons never hurt anyone

Collect, upgrade, and evolve your dragons with our handy Dragon Village 3 codes to keep your team in tip-top shape!

Inspired by the original Pokémon games, Dragon Village 3 takes that concept to the next level. You have the beautiful pixel graphics, but instead of collecting Pokémon, you collect dragons. Then, you form a 3-man team with them and take them into battle.

Your goal is to upgrade and evolve them until they reach their ultimate form, which is not going to be easy. You need to pay close attention to your dragons' stats and skills, because there is an elemental weakness mechanic at play.

Always deploy your best team every single time, and make sure you have at least one dragon belonging to each element - just to be sure.

From egg to full-fledged beast, your journey in Dragon Village 3 will start slowly - but by no means is it pointless. You will have the satisfaction of raising your own dragons and forming a team to defeat any and all that stand in your way, and we've got something to help you with that.

Below you will find all the Dragon Village 3 codes that grant you Pickup Draw Tickets to pull in the gacha, but also millions of Gold and several Fatigue Potions. You never want to run out of Gold, after all.

Let's check them out!

Active Dragon Village 3 codes

DVRAINY7 - 10 Pickup Draw Tickets, 5,000k Gold, 10 Fatigue Potions (7 Day)

- 10 Pickup Draw Tickets, 5,000k Gold, 10 Fatigue Potions (7 Day) DRAGON77 - 600 Diamonds

- 600 Diamonds STLEYDV3 - 300 Diamonds, 3 Fatigue Potions (7 Day)

- 300 Diamonds, 3 Fatigue Potions (7 Day) DV3COSER - 300 Diamonds, 3 Uncommon Draw Tickets

Expired

7ROADMAP

D3PARUX2

1LOVEDV3

DV3ARENA

DV3START

2606NOTE

How to redeem codes in Dragon Village 3

Step 1 : Open the Menu located on the bottom right corner of the screen.

: Open the located on the bottom right corner of the screen. Step 2 : Go to Settings .

: Go to . Step 3 : Select the " Coupon/Code " button.

: Select the " " button. Step 4 : Type in your code .

: Type in your . Step 5: Press OK.

If you're not sure where you can redeem all of these, simply follow the instructions below:

How to get more rewards?

Freebies not working?

New ones are usually released on thebut they are not released often, so you should try to grab them while you can - whenever a new code is out, we'll add it to the list ASAP.These are fairly short-lived. You want to redeem them as soon as they're out, because the rewards are really good - who doesn't want exclusive eggs? Also, these are not case-sensitive. In DV3, the codes are capitalised automatically, so no matter how you input them, as long as they're not expired, you shouldn't have issues with them not working.

For more freebie-claiming delights, why not take a gander at our Dawn Gods codes and Dynasty Legends 2 codes next?