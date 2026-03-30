Cookie Run: OvenSmash Cherry Cookie best build & guide

If there's one thing you need to know about Cookie Run: OvenSmash, it's that you can't judge a cookie by its cover - and our Cherry Cookie best build guide is proof of that.

Even though she's just a simple Common cookie, Cherry Cookie has a little something-something that makes her special. She's strong, her damage is insanely high, and she has a super useful and long-range escape.

In this guide, we will take a look at the best build for Cherry Cookie - we'll pick her best Power Biscuits!

About Cherry Cookie

Role : Bomber

: Bomber Rarity: Common

Stats per level (1-10)

Level HP ATK 1 3,000 609 2 3,107 631 3 3,214 653 4 3,321 675 5 3,428 697 6 3,535 718 7 8 9 10

Cherry Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Cherry Bomb!: Throws cherry bombs at the target location in succession, dealing area damage.

Special

Leap & Boom! : Leaps to the designated location using explosive recoil. Deals damage to nearby enemies at takeoff and landing.

: Leaps to the designated location using explosive recoil. Deals damage to nearby enemies at takeoff and landing. Sizzle & Boom! : Leap to a designated location using the recoil from an explosion at your feet, creating an area effect at the start of the jump. Deals damage to nearby enemies upon starting the jump and landing.

: Leap to a designated location using the recoil from an explosion at your feet, creating an area effect at the start of the jump. Deals damage to nearby enemies upon starting the jump and landing. Back off! BOOM!: Leaps to the designated location using explosive recoil. Deals damage and knocks back nearby enemies at takeoff, and deals damage again upon landing.

Ultimate

Giant Cherry Bomb : Throws a giant cherry bomb to the designated location, dealing damage in a large area and knocking enemies back from the centre of the explosion.

: Throws a giant cherry bomb to the designated location, dealing damage in a large area and knocking enemies back from the centre of the explosion. Blazing Cherry Bomb : Throws a giant cherry bomb to the designated location, knocking back enemies, dealing damage and applying damage over time to enemies hit for 4.0 sec.

: Throws a giant cherry bomb to the designated location, knocking back enemies, dealing damage and applying damage over time to enemies hit for 4.0 sec. Cherry Bomb Party: Throws a giant cherry bomb to the designated location, dealing damage and knocking enemies back. After exploding, splits into smaller bombs that deal additional damage.

Best build for Cherry Cookie

Character Best skills Basic Special Ultimate Cherry Bomb! Leap & Boom! Blazing Cherry Bomb Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 Accelerated Special Skill Blessing of the Battlefield

An adorable troublemaker decorated in bright red cherry syrup. Cherry Cookie loves throwing her Cherry Bombs, claiming the sweet smell of cherry black powder in the air can blow anyone's stress away!

Cherry Cookie - play style & strategies

Cherry Cookie's kit makes her strong from a distance, which is exactly how you want to play her. You can hide in shrubs and constantly dish out damage, while the rest of the team tanks for you.

You want to keep the Special Skill for her to disengage (escape) from tough situations, so try not to use it to jump right into battle - it's a bad idea. She's easily top-tier, though! Just take a look at our OvenSmash tier list right here.

With her, you definitely need a tank. She cannot tank since her HP is so low, but she does more than make up for it in damage.

Extra tip: I strongly recommend you learn how to position with her. Positioning is key, and knowing when and where to throw the Ultimate can really make a difference. Use someone like Ice Pop Cookie to freeze enemies in place, so she can land her ultimate.