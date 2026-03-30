Cookie Run: OvenSmash Blue Slushy Cookie best build & guide

Glass cannons can be hard to manoeuvre, but with our Cookie Run: OvenSmash Blue Slushy Cookie best build, you can turn that disadvantage around.

If you don't quite know what might've killed you in battle, chances are Blue Slushy Cookie was involved. She's got unpredictably high damage, and if you aren't quick to reposition, her Ultimate decimates HP like no other.

To be fair, she's also super squishy - so to make things better, I've decided to share the best build for Blue Slushy Cookie, and you can pick her best Power Biscuits!

About Blue Slushy Cookie

Role : Marksman

: Marksman Rarity: Common

Stats per level (1-10)

Level HP ATK 1 3,450 470 2 3,573 486 3 3,696 503 4 3,819 520 5 3,942 537 6 4,065 554 7 4,188 571 8 4,311 588 9 4,434 605 10 4,557 622

Blue Slushy Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Icewing Arrows: Fires a volley of arrows in a cone, dealing damage. The number of arrows that can hit a single enemy is limited.

Special

Catch Me If You Can! : Releases a burst of cold energy, launching into the air and dealing damage to nearby enemies at the takeoff point. Lands at the target distance.

: Releases a burst of cold energy, launching into the air and dealing damage to nearby enemies at the takeoff point. Lands at the target distance. Just Getting Started! : Releases a burst of cold energy, launching into the air and dealing damage to enemies in a wide area at the takeoff point. Lands at the target distance and restores 1 Basic Attack stack.

: Releases a burst of cold energy, launching into the air and dealing damage to enemies in a wide area at the takeoff point. Lands at the target distance and restores 1 Basic Attack stack. Freeze!: Releases a burst of cold energy, launching into the air and dealing damage to nearby enemies at the takeoff point. Lands at the target distance.

Ultimate

Raining Arrows : Summons 5 clones that fire powerful piercing arrows in a straight line 5 times, dealing damage to enemies.

: Summons 5 clones that fire powerful piercing arrows in a straight line 5 times, dealing damage to enemies. Fierce Guardian's Bow : Summons 5 clones that fire powerful piercing arrows in a straight line 7 times, dealing damage to enemies.

: Summons 5 clones that fire powerful piercing arrows in a straight line 7 times, dealing damage to enemies. Guardian's Bow: Calls down a rain of arrows at the target location, dealing continuous damage to enemies within range and reducing MOV SPD.

Best build for Blue Slushy Cookie

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Icewing Arrows Just Getting Started! Fierce Guardian's Bow Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 Accelerated Special Skill

HP Boost Blessing of the Battlefield

Increased Recovery

In Dessert Paradise, above the sky was a bluebird Cookie nestled beneath the cool soda waterfall. Blue Slushy Cookie is known for her relentless chirping! She is overflowing with enthusiasm, even though her ambition might be greater than her skills for now.

Blue Slushy Cookie - play style & strategies

When playing Blue Slushy Cookie, you need to pay extra attention to your positioning. One wrong move, and the entire enemy team is on you. She's considered a main DPS, which is what typically makes her a target.

Blue Slushy Cookie relies a lot on her Ultimate in team fights, and oftentimes, in 1v1 situations, she can outpoke the enemy - as long as she keeps her distance.

She needs a Tank on the team, or at least a Bruiser, so she can continuously dish out damage while enemies are distracted. It's best to position her behind walls or in shrubs. To see how well she ranks, you can check our Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list!

Extra tip: I strongly suggest you keep her Special skill for escaping enemies in case they're close, and try to unlock the Just Getting Started! Special as soon as you can, if you want to main her.