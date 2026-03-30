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Cookie Run: OvenSmash Blue Slushy Cookie best build & guide

Glass cannons can be hard to manoeuvre, but with our Cookie Run: OvenSmash Blue Slushy Cookie best build, you can turn that disadvantage around.

Cookie Run: OvenSmash Blue Slushy Cookie best build & guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| CookieRun: Ovensmash

If you don't quite know what might've killed you in battle, chances are Blue Slushy Cookie was involved. She's got unpredictably high damage, and if you aren't quick to reposition, her Ultimate decimates HP like no other.

To be fair, she's also super squishy - so to make things better, I've decided to share the best build for Blue Slushy Cookie, and you can pick her best Power Biscuits!

About Blue Slushy Cookie

In Dessert Paradise, above the sky was a bluebird Cookie nestled beneath the cool soda waterfall. Blue Slushy Cookie is known for her relentless chirping! She is overflowing with enthusiasm, even though her ambition might be greater than her skills for now.

  • Role: Marksman
  • Rarity: Common

Stats per level (1-10)

Level HP ATK
1 3,450 470
2 3,573 486
3 3,696 503
4 3,819 520
5 3,942 537
6 4,065 554
7 4,188 571
8 4,311 588
9 4,434 605
10 4,557 622
skills for blue slushy cookie in ovensmash

Blue Slushy Cookie's skills

Basic attack

  • Icewing Arrows: Fires a volley of arrows in a cone, dealing damage. The number of arrows that can hit a single enemy is limited.

Special

  • Catch Me If You Can!: Releases a burst of cold energy, launching into the air and dealing damage to nearby enemies at the takeoff point. Lands at the target distance.
  • Just Getting Started!: Releases a burst of cold energy, launching into the air and dealing damage to enemies in a wide area at the takeoff point. Lands at the target distance and restores 1 Basic Attack stack.
  • Freeze!: Releases a burst of cold energy, launching into the air and dealing damage to nearby enemies at the takeoff point. Lands at the target distance.

Ultimate

  • Raining Arrows: Summons 5 clones that fire powerful piercing arrows in a straight line 5 times, dealing damage to enemies.
  • Fierce Guardian's Bow: Summons 5 clones that fire powerful piercing arrows in a straight line 7 times, dealing damage to enemies.
  • Guardian's Bow: Calls down a rain of arrows at the target location, dealing continuous damage to enemies within range and reducing MOV SPD.

Best build for Blue Slushy Cookie

Character Power Biscuits
best build for blue slushy cookie Basic Special Ultimate
Icewing Arrows Just Getting Started! Fierce Guardian's Bow
Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10
  • Accelerated Special Skill
  • HP Boost
  • Blessing of the Battlefield
  • Increased Recovery

Blue Slushy Cookie - play style & strategies

When playing Blue Slushy Cookie, you need to pay extra attention to your positioning. One wrong move, and the entire enemy team is on you. She's considered a main DPS, which is what typically makes her a target.

Blue Slushy Cookie relies a lot on her Ultimate in team fights, and oftentimes, in 1v1 situations, she can outpoke the enemy - as long as she keeps her distance. 

She needs a Tank on the team, or at least a Bruiser, so she can continuously dish out damage while enemies are distracted. It's best to position her behind walls or in shrubs. To see how well she ranks, you can check our Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list!

Extra tip: I strongly suggest you keep her Special skill for escaping enemies in case they're close, and try to unlock the Just Getting Started! Special as soon as you can, if you want to main her.

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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.