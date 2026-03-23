Star Savior is another anime RPG that wants you to save the world, out now on iOS and Android

Another world to save, another squad to assemble

Star Savior is now available on iOS and Android

Turn-based combat focuses on team synergy and ability combos

Story follows a new generation retracing a fallen hero’s legacy

There’s always a cycle with these anime RPGs. A legendary hero saves the world, disappears, and suddenly it’s your job to pick up whatever power they left behind. Star Savior follows that exact blueprint - this time, with stars fading out and a new generation stepping in to fix things.

You take on the role of a Captain (I really wish this protagonist naming scheme could improve), leading a group of so-called Saviors. They’re characters who draw their abilities from whatever cosmic force is still holding the universe together.

Combat sticks to a turn-based structure, built around combining abilities and managing party composition. Each character brings their own traits and skills, so the usual team-building decisions come into play - who pairs well together, who covers weaknesses, and how much you’re willing to experiment versus sticking with what works.

With this genre, the presentation usually does a lot of the heavy lifting. Skill animations are clearly designed to feel big and cinematic, with flashy effects for each attack. Event routine battles are meant to look a bit more dramatic than they probably need to be.

Outside of combat, it slows down into story and progression. You're retracing the steps of the original Star Savior, piecing together what's shifted. Character relationships get a decent amount of attention too, with conversations and smaller moments scattered between the bigger plot beats - that is, if you are bothered to read the dialogues.

The look is exactly what it says on the tin. Anime character art, 3D battle models, and a colour palette that leans hard into the whole cosmic destiny thing.

If you've played one of these, you know roughly what Star Savior is. It's available now on iOS and Android.

For more of the same or better, our list of the top RPGs on Android is worth a look.